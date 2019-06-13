BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Steph Curry follows NBA season with movie and TV projects

Stephen Curry is not missing a beat with the end of the NBA season. The all-star guard for the Golden State Warriors is taking on the title of executive producer for a couple of high-profile projects.

Up first is the powerful documentary “Emanuel,” telling the story behind the national headlines that blazed: “Churchgoers Gunned Down During Prayer Service in Charleston, South Carolina.”

After a 21-year-old white supremacist opened fire in the church, nine African Americans lay dead — leaving their families and the nation to grapple with this senseless act of terror.

Forty-eight hours later, in the midst of unspeakable grief and suffering, the families of the Emanuel Nine stood in court facing the killer … and offered words of forgiveness. Their demonstration of grace ushered the way for hope and healing across a city and the nation.

Marking the fourth anniversary of the event, Curry and his partners in this project, Viola Davis, co-producer Mariska Hargitay, and director Brian Ivie (“The Drop Box”) present “Emanuel” as a Fathom limited event in movie theaters across the country for two nights only: June 17 and 19.

Featuring intimate interviews with survivors and family members, “Emanuel” is a poignant story of justice and faith, love and hate, examining the healing power of forgiveness. For tickets and information, visit: FathomEvents.com.

On a lighter note, Curry is parlaying his love of the links to serve as executive producer and resident golf pro of “Holey Moley,” a first of its kind, 10-episode mini-golf competition premiering on ABC June 20.

He will appear in every episode of the extreme three-round obstacle course with commentary from Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai.

Ultimately, one winner per episode will take home the $25,000 prize, along with “The Golden Putter” trophy and coveted “Holey Moley” plaid jacket.

Not to be outdone, Ayesha Curry will follow her husband’s show on the network as the executive producer and host of “Family Food Fight.” This culinary competition, judged by chefs Cat Cora and Graham Elliot, has an even bigger prize of $100,000 on the line.

Looks like the Currys are keeping Thursday nights all in the family with their adorably popular kids Riley and Ryan no doubt soon to follow with shows of their own.

STAGE LIGHTS: Emmy Award winner Loni Love (“The Real”) is tapped to host the 28th NAACP Theatre Awards Dinner & Show June 17 at the prestigious Millennium Biltmore that will honor Lillias White, Viola Davis and Condola Rashad.

“Born For This,” the bio-musical story of BeBe and CeCe Winans, leads the way with 13 nods in a field of nominees which also included Deborah Joy Winans, Juan Winans, Phylicia Rashad, Joe Morton, Colman Domingo, Karen Malina White, Brely Evans, Bill Cobbs and Shirley Jo Finney.

Following a sold-out performance of his solo show, “Emergency,” award-winning actor, singer and composer Daniel Beaty returns to The Wallis on June 20 and 27 to make his Sorting Room debut in “Love Always Wins” with special guests Ledisi and Esperanza Spalding.

This intimate evening of song is said to explore the journey to conquer fear and pain through the power of love and authentic joy.

DVD-LICIOUS: Making their format debut are the blockbuster “Captain Marvel,” sci-fi thriller “Captive State” and the complete sixth season of “Orange Is The New Black.”

Next week, Jordan Peele’s nouveau horror classic “Us” arrives along with “Killing Eve: Season Two,” and “The Beach Bum” starring Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg and Martin Lawrence.

CLIPPETTES: DJ Spinna brings a Prince & Michael Jackson Tribute Set to Soul Slam 15 on June 14 at Echoplex. Also that evening, comic actor John Witherspoon, who will begin working on upcoming installments of the “Friday” franchise and “The Boondocks,” begins a three-night stand at the Ontario Improv Comedy Club …

Lee Daniels and Tom Hanks are teaming to produce a biopic mini-series based on Wil Haygood’s book “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.” …

June 15 activities begin with award-winning producer Carolyn McDonald bringing The Reel Pitch Masterclass to LA Film School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go to DigMeVision.com/reel-pitch for tickets and more info …

It is also opening night at the Bowl with John Legend, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and fireworks; while Long Beach’s Queen Mary Park hosts Smokin’ Grooves with Erykah Badu, Usher, Ella Mai, Daniel Caesar, Common and more; and Long Beach Opera presents the World Premiere of “Central Park Five,” a new opera composed by Anthony Davis with a libretto by Richard Wesley. Performances are also on June 22 and 23 …

The Wall Street Journal reports that Viacom is going to launch BET+, a streaming service that will kick off this fall with the Jill Scott series adaptation of “First Wives Club” and content from Tyler Perry …

Chromeo, Toro Y Moi, Noname and Ian Isaiah top a heady night of futuristic funk and textured grooves at the Hollywood Bowl on June 16 …

Lion Babe brings Cosmic Wind – The Tour to the El Rey on June 19 …

BET Experience kicks off on June 20 with a Staples Center concert featuring Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Queen Naija, Summer Walker and Bri Steves. Meanwhile, the 60th anniversary of Motown Records and rapper, actor and label head Tip “T.I.” Harris will be recognized as the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) hosts its 32nd annual Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

TC ON TV: June 14 – “16 Shots” (Showtime): A documentary examining the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke and the cover-up that ensued.

June 15 – “CBS This Morning” (CBS): Mavis Staples is featured in the Saturday Sessions.

June 16 – “City On A Hill” (Showtime): This new one-hour drama series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge (“Underground”) is set in early 1990s Boston, rife with criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism were the norm. “Euphoria” (HBO): Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”) heads the ensemble cast of the show, which follows a group of high-school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.

June 17 – “2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards” (MTV): Zachary Levi (“Shazam”) hosts with a performance by Lizzo. “Grand Hotel” (ABC): Eva Longoria is the executive producer of this Miami Beach set hotel drama based on an original Spanish series starring Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson. “The Late Late Show” (CBS): Former First Lady Michelle Obama joins James Corden for an epic international dodgeball game that will kick off the week of London broadcasts. That match-up also features Melissa McCarthy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Harry Styles, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe and bandleader Reggie Watts.

June 18 – “Ambitions” (OWN): Will Packer produces this steamy Atlanta based family saga with a dynamic ensemble cast including Robin Givens, Brian White, Kendrick Cross, Steven Williams and Essence Atkins. The premiere episode is directed by Benny Boom.

June 19 – “Beats” (Netflix): Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) and Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”) star with hip-hop artists Dave East and Dreezy in this story about a teenage Chicago musical prodigy.

June 20 – “Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount): “Ray Donovan” brothers step in the ring as Pooch Hall takes on Dash Mihok.

TASTY QUIP: “1: Surround yourself with people whose eyes light up when they see you coming. 2: Slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be. 3: The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next so keep climbing.” – From 73-year-old ANDRE De SHIELDS’ three cardinal rules of his sustainability and longevity shared while accepting his first Tony for Best Actor in a Musical (“Hadestown”).

