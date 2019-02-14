BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Tank, Wendy Raquel Robinson host Bounce Trumpet Awards

NAACP Image Award-winning actress Wendy Raquel Robinson and popular R&B singer Tank are hosts of the 2019 Trumpet Awards, an exciting night celebrating African-American achievements and contributions to air Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bounce.

During the broadcast of the gala, viewers will see:

The inaugural Xernona Clayton Award being presented to Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor, entrepreneur and activist Tip T.I. Harris by Trumpet Awards founder and civil rights leader Clayton herself.

The Music Excellence Award going to four-time Grammy Award-winning record producer, rapper and songwriter Rodney Jerkins aka Darkchild. Jade Novah, Keyshia Cole, Justine Skye and Sevyn Streeter will all take the stage to sing Jerkins produced chart-topping hits including “Say My Name,” “Angel of Mine,” “The Boy is Mine” and “Shoulda Let You Go.”

The Living Legend Award being accepted by actor, comedian, film director and writer Robert Townsend. Songs from his hit film “The Five Heartbeats,” will be performed by Kim Burrell, Q. Parker and Brian Courtney Wilson.

The Trailblazer Award being presented to renowned rapper MC Lyte with a medley of her chart toppers by Big Tigger, Lil’ Mama, DJ K Rock, Da Brat and YoYo.

Additional awardees include entertainer JD McCrary, fashion designer Dapper Dan and educator Tim King.

Platinum recording artists Ashanti and India.Arie will wow the audience with house-shaking performances and the late Aretha Franklin will be recognized with a musical tribute.

SPOTLIGHT: Director Kasi Lemmons (“Eve’s Bayou”) will be celebrated by GreenLight Women, a nonprofit organization that focuses on women in entertainment age 40 and over, Feb. 17 with a special champagne brunch at the London Hotel West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A panel discussion hosted by Vanessa Bell Calloway will focus on Lemmons’ experience just wrapping Focus Features’ “Harriet,” the first full-length feature film made about the life of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman, starring Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monàe and Joe Alwyn.

Limited tickets are available for $75 at www.greenlightwomen.org.

CAUSE WORTHY: Bruno Mars has been announced as the headliner of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s fifth Anniversary Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium June 12. The evening will kick off with a star-studded blue carpet and pre-show dinner party, followed by two hours of entertainment and post-show food trucks.

Since its inception, the Los Angeles Dodgers Dream Foundation has invested more than $25 million into the Los Angeles community in the form of direct programs and grant making to local organizations, impacting millions of children. For tickets, sponsorship packages, and more information, visit www.dodgers.com/gala.

CLIPPETTES: Macy’s celebrates Black History Month with Oscar nominated costume designer Ruth E. Carter Feb. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. Later, Bilal is holding it down at Inglewood’s Miracle Theater …

In a move many saw coming, Danai Gurira (who has been killing on screen in “Black Panther” and as a playwright of Broadway shows such as “Eclipsed”) will be leaving her popular role as Michonne on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” next season …

The Honda Center hosts a Super Love Jam Feb. 16 with the Whispers, the Delfonics, Heatwave, GQ, The Moments, Peaches & Herb, Dorothy Moore, the Masqueraders and Barbara Lynn …

Also that evening, New Orleans brass ensemble the Soul Rebels with special guests Big Freedia and Macy Gray will be blowing the roof off at the Theatre at Ace Hotel; Ja Rule and Ashanti hold court at Pomona’s Fox Theatre; and Marva King stars in Que Allen King’s “Can A Woman Raise A Man? – The Stage Play” at the West Angeles Performing Arts Center …

Jazz is Dead presents legendary saxophonist Gary Bartz Feb. 17 at the Lodge Room in Highland Park …

In advance of its filming, the Eddie Murphy led sequel to “Coming To America” now has an opening date — Aug. 7, 2020 …

Cypress Hill visits Anaheim’s House of Blues Feb. 19 …

Premier reggae rhythm section/producers Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare will be laying the beats down Feb. 20 with Bitty McLean at Echoplex.

TASTY QUIP: “I’m a big believer that if there’s a show with black people that too many white people like, chances are it’s not for black people.” – Producer/Writer LENA WAITHE promoting BET’s “Boomerang” via Cynopsis

TC ON TV: Feb. 15 – “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix): Mary J. Blige portrays a time-traveling hit-woman in this adaptation of the graphic novel about a super dysfunctional family. “Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out” (MTV): Hoopsters Nate Robinson and Andre Drummond, along with Kandi Burress and Lil Baby put their improv skills to work. “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” (Food): Guy Fieri visits chef Deborah VanTrece’s hot Atlanta eatery Twisted Soul. “Great Performances” (PBS): “AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards 2019” is hosted by Martin Short with appearances by Spike Lee (who won Best Director for “BlackKklansman”), Mahershala Ali, Edward James Olmos, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Barry Jenkins and more. “Proven Innocent” (Fox): Rachelle Lefevre, Kelsey Grammar and Russell Hornsby star in this legal drama series from “Empire” co-creator Danny Strong. “Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO): John Legend, Rahm Emmanuel and Maya Wiley sit in. “The Graham Norton Show” (BBCA): Chaka Khan, who this day releases “Hello Happiness,” her first album in 12 years.

Feb. 16 – “Oprah Winfrey Presents” (OWN): One-on-ones with Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper and Beto O’Rourke from Times Square. “Saturday Night Live” (NBC): Don Cheadle hosts with musical guest Gary Clark Jr., who is playing selections from his new album, “This Land,” on Feb. 21 at Amoeba Music.

Feb. 17 – “God Friended Me” (CBS): New York Yankee CC Sabathia guest stars as himself. “Elvis All-Star Tribute” (NBC): Performers include Yolanda Adams, Alessia Cara, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Darius Rucker, Ed Sheeran and others.

Feb. 19 – “American Experience” (PBS): “Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me” is the first major film documentary to examine the iconic performer’s vast talent and his journey for identity through the shifting tides of civil rights and racial progress during 20th century America. “The Late Late Show” (CBS): 50 Cent

Feb. 20 – “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back” (Fox): The chef travels to Los Toros, a decades-old Mexican restaurant located in the heart of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. “Drop The Mic” (TNT): Mike Colter vs. Ne-Yo; Christina Milian vs. Ashlee Simpson

Feb. 21 – “Flack” (POP): Starring Anna Paquin (“True Blood”) and Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”), this one-hour dramedy is set in the fast-paced and cut-throat world of celebrity public relations. “Desus & Mero” (Showtime): The Bodega Boys become the network’s first ever weekly late-night talk show hosts with their off-the-cuff commentary taped in New York City.

TASTY QUIP: “We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown. Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending money to buy tickets to your shows, you don’t need [a Grammy]. You already won.” – DRAKE upon accepting the Best Rap Song award for “God’s Plan”As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Los Angeles Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the nation’s leading entertainment information columns – serving nearly one million weekly readers. To reach Bill Vaughan, send email to tastyclips@yahoo.com or via Twitter @tastyclips.