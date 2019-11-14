BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: ‘The Banker’ reunites Samuel L. Jackson with Anthony Mackie

Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Nia Long are expected to walk the red carpet of the world premiere of the anticipated Apple TV + original movie “The Banker” on Nov. 21 at TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., as part of the AFI Fest.

Based on a true story, the film reunites Mackie and Jackson, who co-starred in a series of Marvel movies, as revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream.

Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Long), they train a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire — while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur.

Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built.

The film opens in theaters on Dec. 6 with its debut on the new Apple TV + streaming service scheduled for January.

TICKET WATCH: World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, has been announced as the date for Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 27th annual Divas Simply Singing! The 2019 show will feature appearances by Deborah Cox, Kathy Sledge, Shanice, Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”), Brandon Victor Dixon (“God Friended Me”), Terrell Carter (“Empire”) and more.

The event, considered the longest consecutive running musical AIDS benefit in the United States, will be held at the Hollywood’s Taglyan Cultural Center with partial proceeds going to Project Angel Food. For tickets and information, visit: www.diva.foundation/.

Also on sale are tickets for the west coast finale show of Anita Baker’s Farewell Concert Series on Dec. 20 at Staples Center. Get your seats at www.axs.com.

TASTY QUIP: “Turn the other cheek? I don’t quite believe that. I do believe that sometimes you’re supposed to turn the other cheek, sometimes they’re supposed to get smacked back, sometimes they’re supposed to get knocked the f–k out, you know? And taking that moment to assess the situation will help you.” – REGINA KING to Marie Claire

CLIPPETTES: Akon Lighting L.A., described as “an urban conscious music and art experience” featuring DJ Snoopadelic, aka Snoop Dogg, DJ Paul Oakenfold and others will be held Nov. 15-16 at 3BlackDot …

The sounds continue with Joe Henry at Largo, Nahko and Medicine For The People at the Fonda Theatre, Eric Burdon and The Animals at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza and the Adult Swim Festival at Banc of California Stadium …

Morris Day & The Time, Cameo, SOS Band, the Ohio Players, the Bar-Kays, the Original Lakeside, the Dazz Band, Mary Jane Girls and Yarbrough & Peoples make up the old school line-up of Funk N’ IE at Ontario’s Toyota Arena on Nov. 16 …

That night, Jidenna’s 85 to Africa Tour hits the Belasco Theater; Musiq Soulchild performs at City National Grove of Anaheim; and Sergio Mendes & Bebel Gilberto celebrate “The 60th Anniversary of Bossa Nova” at UCLA’s Royce Hall …

The afternoon of Nov. 17 finds Leslie Odom Jr. signing copies of his new CD, “Mr.” at The Grove Barnes and Noble; and The WACO Theater Center presenting filmmaker and actress Numa Perrier (“Queen Sugar”) and producer Effie Brown (“Dear White People”) in conversation. Later that evening, singer Lloyd is in concert at The Roxy …

The Paley Center for Media hosts “An Evening with How To Get Away With Murder” on Nov. 19 with Viola Davis, Aja Naomi King and the rest of the cast and creatives. Meanwhile over at Largo, comic actress Phoebe Robinson (“2 Dope Queens”) presides while rappers Rah Digga and Lyric Jones are at Live House …

Post Malone’s Runaway Tour lands at The Forum on Nov. 20; as Big Freedia twerks it out at the Regent Theater …

The Midnight Hour, a sophisticated hip hop ensemble fronted by Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest) and Adrian Younge, plays the Lodge Room on Nov. 21; as Little Brother reunites for the first time in 8 years to take the stage of The Regent.

TASTY QUIP: “I always ask people to describe ‘corny’ … The people you consider corny are the most successful, the most nonproblematic and the ones that get all the girls. So I like when people call me corny. Nobody likes being in the trenches. So you can call me a square all day.” – “The Masked Singer” host NICK CANNON to Page Six

TC ON TV: Nov. 15 – “Ellen” (Syn): John Legend takes over the hosting duties today with Lena Waithe guesting. “One Fine Christmas” (OWN): Marking the first time they have acted together, Rick Fox and his daughter Sasha Fox star along with Marla Gibbs and Vanessa Williams. “Pariah: The Life and Times of Sonny Liston” (SHO): A new look at the tough guy turned heavyweight champion of the world who eight years after winning the title was found suspiciously dead in his Las Vegas home from a supposed heroin overdose. “Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO): South Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison makes his case for replacing incumbent Lindsey Graham. “Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks” (TRU): Janelle James, whose second annual comedy festival will be held at The Bell House in Brooklyn Dec. 5-7, is featured.

Nov. 16 – “Austin City Limits” (PBS): Kane Brown

Nov. 17 – “2019 Soul Train Awards” (BET): Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold return to host with performances by Boyz II Men, Kelly Price, Jeremih, Luke James, K. Michelle, Stokely, Wale, Ann Nesby and more in the ceremony that will honor producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (ABC): Tiffany Haddish shares her favorite Turkey Day traditions and films an infomercial for “Gobble Gobble Wrapping Paper” with kids who frantically gift wrap everything from Thanksgiving leftovers to a live turkey. “Mr. Robot” (USA): The cyber drama starring Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Gloria Reuben has been pulling out all the stops during its final season with episodes sans dialogue, guest appearances by rap stars Joey Bada$$ and Young M.A, and tonight’s without commercial interruption.

Nov. 18 – “Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America” (AMC): Queen Latifah’s “Ladies First” is examined in the first season closer. “The Neighborhood” (CBS): Kym Whitley and Cocoa Brown guest star as the Pink Ladies — the bowling arch-rivals to Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer). “Keyshia Cole: My New Life” (BET): In this two-hour special, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter navigates a whole new life with boyfriend Niko Khale as she juggles pregnancy, past relationships and her music career.

Nov. 19 – “American Experience” (PBS): “Jubilee Singers: Sacrifice and Glory” tells the story of how a group of former slaves saved their school by singing their way into a nation’s heart in the decade after the Civil War.

Nov. 20 – “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” (VH1): It’s a “#Friendsgiving Face Off” with Jimmy Kimmel, Yvonne Orji and Guillermo.

TASTY QUIP: “I am trying to disrupt systems — systems that we in this country take as gospel. We’re born into them. We abide by their rules without interrogating what the rules are meant to do, who they’re meant to serve. And you can’t disrupt what you don’t understand. But once you understand, perhaps you engage with these things differently, no matter who you are. Perhaps you don’t assume that, because it’s a longstanding institution, it is right and fair, and you interrogate for yourself what you’ve been taught and told, and you learn to relearn for yourself.” – AVA DuVERNAY to Glamour

