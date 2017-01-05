BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: Vivica A. Fox cooks up ‘Black Magic’ for Lifetime

“There’s no reality show like it,” proclaims Vivica A. Fox about her new Lifetime male dancer competition series, “Vivica’s Black Magic.” “We’re a breath of fresh air. Most of these reality shows are girls getting drunk and fighting. This is totally different. Our goal is every Wednesday to have the ultimate girls night out and for people to see me as a business woman taking this serious.”

The show was born partly out of her role as the mom in director Jean-Claude La Marre’s hit 2015 strip club drama “Chocolate City,” as well as a visit to Chippendales as a guest of her “Sharknado” and “Celebrity Apprentice” castmate Ian Ziering.

“I was like, there ain’t no brothers up in here,” said the actress. “Whoever comes up with this for people of color is like a goldmine.”

So, she and Le Marre pitched it to the network that was looking for edgier programming and a year and eight episodes later we have a series with a tour on the way.

“I was so hands on I damn near had a nervous breakdown,” Fox admitted. “It was a labor of love for me, because it was my brainchild, but reality to me is difficult because I’m so used to doing movies and shows where they write the drama and everyone acts it out and cut.”

What she learned was that if you put people with big personalities together not everyone has the same work ethic. “Some drama is going to jump off and organically it did,” she revealed.

As for the criteria? “Oh well let’s just keep it real,” Fox joked before admitting the it factor was important. “You got to have a six pack and a smile if you’re going to take off the clothes, now. But when you walk in the room or on the stage, do you have something that the girls want to peel like a banana, see more of and see what it tastes like? Can you dance? Do you have good moves? You can have a nice body and be stiff as a board.”

Later this year, there are at least five movies on the way including “Chocolate City: Vegas,” “Bring It On 6,” an animated South African film “The Sky Princess,” and the sci-fi film “Crossbreed,” where she plays the U.S. president.

When asked about her ex TV boss Donald Trump and adversary Omarosa, Fox abruptly said, “Don’t start. We’re going to keep it positive. We’re going to give them all a chance, but I don’t really think of them to be honest. I’m still suffering from election hangover.”

QUEEN’S COURT: Beyoncé will make her first planned 2017 concert appearance as a headliner, along with Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead, at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to be held April 14 through 16, and April 21 through 23 in Indio, California.

Acts also announced include Travis Scott, Mac Miller, Little Dragon, Future, Schoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Thundercat, Lorde, Hans Zimmer, DJ Khaled, Toots & the Maytals, Lee Fields & the Expressions, King Sunny Ade, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Tickets are now on sale at www.coachella.com.

CLIPPETTES: Jazz great Pharoah Sanders featuring the Harold Maburn Trio are making music at the Catalina Bar and Grill Jan 6–9 …

Showtime has made the sixth season opener of “Homeland” available now On Demand in advance of its Jan. 15 premiere date. Hill Harper is a new addition to the cast …

The Chambers Brothers promise an evening of their classic songs, including “Time Has Come Today” with Bobby Bluehouse and special guests on Jan. 7 at the Arcadia Blues Club …

World renowned baritone saxophonist Hamiet Bluiett is recovering from numerous strokes and seizures and his family has taken to raising funds for his relocation back to St. Louis from New York at www.gofundme.com/hamiet-bluietts-recovery …

Soul/R&B singer Freda Payne (“Band of Gold” “Bring the Boys Home”) and Grammy Award nominee B. Slade (“The Black Belt”) bring their signature vocal styles to The Wallis for special one-night-only concerts in The Sorting Room on Jan. 7 and 8, respectively …

The Nat Turner biopic “Birth of a Nation” and “Kevin Hart: What Now” debut in DVD and On Demand formats Jan. 10, along with “Deepwater Horizon” and “The Accountant,” starring Ben Affleck.

TC ON TV: Jan. 6 – “Rosewood” (Fox): Morris Chestnut’s series gets moved to a new night. “Sleepy Hollow” (Fox): The fan favorite returns for a fourth season despite the departures of co-star Nicole Beharie and Orlando Jones.

Jan. 7 – “Miss Sharon Jones” (Netflix): Documentary about the late R&B singer premieres. “Star Wars Rebels” (DXD): Forest Whitaker voices the animated version of his Saw Gerrera character from “Rogue One” in this two-parter. “The Graham Norton Show” (BBCA): Will Smith, Naomie Harris, Bruno Mars.

Jan. 8 – “The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards” (NBC): Jimmy Fallon hosts for the first time with Viola Davis, Priyanka Chopra, Diego Luna, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, Sylvester Stallone and Sofia Vergara among the presenters. “Love Thy Neighbor” (Viceland): Up and coming British comedian Jamali Maddix confronts racism around the world head-on in this six-part import from the UK.

Jan. 10 – “Being Mary Jane” (BET): Gabrielle Union settled her breach of contract and defamation lawsuit with the network just in time for the fourth season premiere. “Taboo” (FX): Tom Hardy is the star and co-creator of this dark new drama series set in 1814 London.

Jan. 11 – “Unsung” (TV1): Fat Joe

Jan. 12 – “Taking the Stage: African-American Music and Stories That Changed America” (ABC): This two-hour special looks at the opening and exhibits on display at The Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture. Angela Bassett, Dave Chappelle, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Quincy Jones, Chris Tucker, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Shirley Caesar, Fantasia, Herbie Hancock, Gladys Knight, John Legend and Mary J. Blige participate. “My Kitchen Rules” (Fox): Brandy and Ray J will be joining other celebs to host intimate dinner parties that will be judged by their competition and two professional chefs, Curtis Stone and Cat Cora. “Lip Sync Battle” (Spike): Don Cheadle vs. Wanda Sykes. “Caraoke Showdown” (Spike): Craig Robinson emcees this new party-on-wheels challenge game show.

TASTY QUIP: “I remember in ’57 or ’58 when I was hearing “A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-lop-bam-boom!” and my mother was saying, “What the hell are y’all talking about?” And then you get to the Eighties and you hear them spitting the beat, you think, “What the hell is they doing to music?” Or the way they all rapping today with the slurs. Kids gonna always do stuff to get on your nerves. That’s what they supposed to do.” – GEORGE CLINTON to Rolling Stone

As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the leading entertainment newspaper columns on the West Coast, serving nearly one million weekly readers. To reach Bill Vaughan, send email to tastyclips@yahoo.com or via Twitter @tastyclips.