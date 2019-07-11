BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS: WarnerMedia announces new HBO Max streaming service

WarnerMedia unveiled HBO Max as the name of its new streaming service, which will enter the content landscape with a roster to rival some of its predecessors in the spring of 2020 with 10,000 hours of entertainment.

Exclusive to the destination will be all episodes of fan favorites “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “Friends” and “Pretty Little Liars;” and it will be the streaming home of The CW’s new series including the highly anticipated “Batwoman” and “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keane.”

Max Original series will include director Denis Villenueve’s “Dune: The Sisterhood,” returning to the world of Frank Herbert’s book “Dune;” and an animated series based on the original move “Gremlins.”

Upcoming 2020-21 HBO programming to appear includes Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams’ horror series “Lovecraft Country,” starring Courtney B. Vance, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aunjanue Ellis; Stephen King’s “The Outsider,” produced and directed by Jason Bateman; a reboot of “Perry Mason;” and “The Plot Against America,” reimagined history based on Phillip Roth’s novel written and executive produced by David Simon and Ed Burns, starring Winona Ryder and John Turturro.

“What’s exciting about HBO Max is that we have so many more resources and so many more voices of support for our show, and it’s an opportunity for other creators to have a bigger platform,” said Issa Rae (“Insecure”). I’m thrilled that my show will still be on HBO but now it will also be part of a new service that will reach more and more people.”

RED CARPET RUN: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Helen Mirren and more are expected at the world premiere of Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” July 13 at the Dolby Theatre. Arrivals are likely to start between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. for the blockbuster to end the summer movie going season.

SAY WHAT?!: Master P took to the airwaves of “The Breakfast Club” to let folks know about a recent encounter with Tyler Perry!

“I bumped into [him and] I’m like man get out your feelings dog,” said the rapper/filmmaker whose “I Got The Hookup 2” just opened. “The spirit wasn’t right. I thought he was gonna be like, ‘Yeah big brother I’m proud of you.’ It was just … awkward. Like he was scared or something. Like bro, you know I’m happy for you. It’s enough opportunity for all of us.”

P also added that there’s “really not that much money for us to make in filmmaking because we don’t own nothing.”

“We didn’t benefit off of [‘Black Panther’],” he added. “Because black people were in the movie, we were excited. But it wasn’t us.”

CAUSE WORTHY: Lionel Richie is offering a huge opportunity to fans whose hearts are in the right place. The multiple Grammy Award-winner and “American Idol” judge is the prize for a charity sweepstakes that will give winners a flight to L.A., stay in a four-star hotel, tickets to his Aug. 5 concert at the Hollywood Bowl, and backstage passes to meet the legendary singer/songwriter for pictures and an exclusive “Hello” rendition for their voicemail greeting. Proceeds go to the Prince’s Trust charity with details available at Omaze.com.

CLIPPETTES: Big congrats to Halle Bailey of the singing group Chloe x Halle and the Freeform series “grown-ish” on landing the much-coveted role of Ariel in the live-action adaptation of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” …

Sinbad has jokes July 12 at The Rose in Pasadena, which the following night presents The Summit: The Manhattan Transfer meets Take 6 …

Samuel L. Jackson will join Chris Rock’s reboot of the “Saw” horror franchise, playing the comic actor’s father in the film …

Hammer’s House Party Tour with MC Hammer, Young MC, Tone Loc, Sir Mix-A-Lot and Biz Markie arrives at Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheatre July 13. That evening also finds “Rhapsody in Blue with Patti Austin and the Pasadena Pops at the L.A. County Arboretum; and an epic new theater adaptation of Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel “Small Island” at UCLA’s James Bridges Theater …

Making good on his promise, “Star” creator Lee Daniels announced that the canceled Fox series will wrap up things in a television movie. Meanwhile, co-star Ryan Destiny has nabbed a recurring role as an HBCU transfer student in Freeform’s “grown-ish” …

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop opens on July 15 and runs through Aug. 18 at The Annenberg Space for Photography. The exhibition includes over 120 shots from more than 60 photographers of the likes of Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., Kendrick Lamar, Salt-N-Pepa, Kanye West and more …

Obie Award–winning collaborators Roger Guenveur Smith and Marc Anthony Thompson present “Portrait of Charles White,” a performance starring Smith as the artist/political activist on July 18 at the California African American Museum.

TASTY QUIP: “I think there are a lot of people that are neglected in art, I don’t know if it’s because of who made the paintings or what, but, um . . . black people are never really portrayed realistically or I mean not even portrayed in modern art.” – Iconic American painter JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT (1960–88) from the new Princeton University Press book “Basquiat-isms”

TC ON TV: July 12 – “Point Blank” (Netflix): Marvel movie staples Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo star in this action thriller with Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden. “The View” (ABC): The ladies are looking to grill Sen. Kamala Harris on her Joe Biden attacks. “The Wrong Boy Next Door” (Lifetime Movie Network): Vivica A. Fox produces and co-stars in this film as part of the “Wrong” franchise.

July 14 – “Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter” (Sundance): “Drama Actors” features Billy Porter, Stephan James, Hugh Grant, Diego Luna, Sam Rockwell and Richard Madden. “In Broad Daylight” (TV1): Starring and executive produced by Shad “Bow Wow” Moss. “Murder In The Thirst” (BET): “Who Killed Atlanta’s Playboy?” focuses on millionaire Lance Herndon, whose lavish birthday party turned out to be his last.

July 15 – “Girls Cruise” (VH1): Lil’ Kim produces and takes part in this glamourous vacation through the Caribbean filmed with her star-studded group of friends, including singers Mya and Chilli.

July 16 – “The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight” (ABC): Robin Roberts hosts this special with cast interviews (Donald Glover, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor) and the debut of an exclusive unreleased scene from the new film. “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” (VH1): The Jonas Brothers compete in a summertime cook off to be judged by Loni Love.

July 17 – “Danny’s House” (Viceland): Critically acclaimed and comedic Detroit hip-hop force, Danny Brown hosts the weekly psychedelic slumber party. Celebrity guests expected for the eight-episode season include rappers A$AP Rocky and Schoolboy Q; comedians Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Hannibal Buress and Gilbert Gottfried; as well as NBA champion John Salley and more. “Man’s Greatest Food” (Cooking): Roger Mooking hunts down tacos in this series premiere. “Pearson” (USA): Gina Torres tops this “Suits” spin-off moving her disbarred NYC powerhouse lawyer character to the world of down and dirty Chicago politics.

July 18 – “Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def” (WE): Music mogul Jermaine Dupri tells the story of his label’s rise with remarks by Mariah Carey, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Da Brat, Bow Wow, T-Boz, will.i.am and Nelly.

TASTY QUIP: “Love breathes life and newfound perspective into people. It’s not about quitting when someone presents a challenge; it’s about getting up when you are down, dusting yourself off and asking, ‘Is that the best you got?’” – SERENA WILLIAMS to Harper’s Bazaar

