Black College Expo woos local high school students

LOS ANGELES — Excitement, smiles and anticipation filled the air as an estimated 15,000 middle and high school students flocked to Kentia Hall in the Los Angeles Convention Center Feb. 1 to attend the 21st annual Black College Expo produced by the National College Resources Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

The expo has helped more than 500,000 students enroll in colleges, particularly historically black colleges and universities, and helped students connect with more than $1 billion in scholarships and grants, according to Theresa Price, founder of the National College Resources Foundation and executive director and CEO of the Black College Expo.

The organization hosts black college expos in 17 cities stretching from Southern California to the Central Valley to Northern California. More than 250 recruiters arrived from colleges and universities from across the country to share with local students the benefits of attending college.

Recruiters scrutinized students’ high school transcripts and encouraged them to fill out admission applications. To the surprise of many students attending the event, hundreds received certificates of acceptance letters to attend their dream colleges on the spot. Many had their application fees waived and received financial scholarships as well.

Price, who founded the organization 21 years ago, expressed her excitement at seeing so many young people attending the expo. She said that two decades ago she was not aware that historically black colleges and universities even existed.

“Once I discovered historically black colleges and universities, they became a dream and a passion of mine,” Price said. “I wanted to spread the history and legacy of these great schools.”

The schools are recognized for producing the majority of the nation’s black doctors, lawyers and college professors. Most have been in existence since the 1800s.

“We are here to remind students that they are somebody,” Price said. “And to encourage everyone, regardless of race or socio-economic status, that college can be a reality.

“We want to touch as many students as we can and help them take the right steps to get into college, expose them to internships and career opportunities, and give them any and all resources necessary for them to be a winner.”

It is estimated that young people who pursue higher education and graduate with college degrees earn significantly more in salaries than young people who earn only a high school diploma. According to Georgetown University’s 2020 Job Recovery report, 55 million jobs will become available this year and America has not produced enough skilled, trained or talented workers in the workforce to secure those jobs.

Currently there are only five million qualified workers in the workforce that are prepared to acquire these skilled jobs. Price said that the NCRF, which was founded in 2000, intends to help fill the widening employment gap and has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits, particularly in the growth areas, such as science, technology, engineering, art, agriculture, aviation, aerospace and math.

Health care and community services are other growth industries. Other programs that the NCRF offers includes the Movement Enrichment Program, which provides students with intervention, mentoring, tutoring, college and career planning, student athlete assistance, and internship and career guidance.

Germal Wilson, 17, a student at Animo South Los Angeles Charter High School in Los Angeles who arrived at the expo with two friends, wrote his contact information on the call sheet supplied by Howard University.

“I heard there are a lot of great opportunities at Howard,” Wilson said, hoping that he would get a phone call from a recruiter. “I’m interested in playing football, but I also plan to study engineering.”

His friend Gary Lewis, 17, said he hopes he is accepted into Howard because he wants to study medicine.

“I’m interested in kinesiology,” he said.

William Shum, 17, who attends George Washington Preparatory High School in South Los Angeles, eagerly left his contact information with Grambling State University.

“They said to call back in two weeks to see if I qualify for a scholarship,” he said. “If I’m accepted, I hope to major in business.”

Shaunae Simon, 17, said her interest in attending Texas Southern University was sparked when representatives recently visited Lynwood High School in Lynwood. She was at the Texas Southern table eagerly chatting with recruiters and gathering brochures.

“I applied and got accepted to TSU when they came to our school several days ago,” she said proudly. “I want to major in mathematics.”

Jasmine Frazier, a recruiter from historically black liberal arts college Bennett College for women located in Greensboro, North Carolina, said it was her fourth time attending the expo. She said she was again happy to meet so many students interested in attending college.

“This is always a great experience,” Frazier said. “We accepted about 80 students today who will be coming to Bennett.”

The expo also featured a number of seminars, including “How to Prepare for College.” Facilitator Ebonee Mitchell said high school students should start preparing for their path to college as soon as possible.

“Make sure to let your college counselor know that you want to attend college so that you can start to explore opportunities,” Mitchell said. “If you are currently in high school, get involved in extracurricular activities and try to take on leadership positions. And it’s important to keep your grades up.

Mitchell added that college recruiters also look at the activities the student has participated in while in school. She also advised students to start to prepare to take their Scholastic Aptitude Tests early and added that online resources such as the Khan Academy and Kaplan Test Prep can help students improve their test scores.

“Fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Oct. 1,” she advised. “Do it early in your senior year.”

Mitchell, who has visited 500 schools around the country, also warned that students should be careful about what they post on their social media profiles because college recruiters will scrutinize their posts.

“Some students do not get accepted into college because their social media profiles are too wild,” she said.

Mitchell also encouraged students to apply for as many scholarships as possible.

“Approximately $3.2 billion in scholarship money is left on the table every year,” Mitchell said. “A closed mouth does not get fed. So go find this money, because it’s not going to materialize on your doorstep.”