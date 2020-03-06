Black health organization is committed to community

MAKING A DIFFERENCE:

Felica Jones is literally the apple that didn’t fall far from the tree.

The executive director of Healthy African American Families (HAAF) Phase II took over the reins of the company after her mother, Dr. Loretta Jones, the founder, and CEO of the organization died in November 2018.

Loretta Jones has been described as having a commitment to social justice, community activation and true equity, all of which made her a well-respected gatekeeper in South Los Angeles. She was known internationally for her work in addressing health disparities and health equity.

Felicia Jones was drawn to continue her mother’s work.

“It was a natural transition for me,” she said. “I had been working with the organization forever, even though I stepped away for a bit and did some other things. I knew I had to continue her work. It was inevitable.”

Healthy African American Families is a nonprofit, community-serving agency. Its mission is to improve the health outcomes of the African-American, Latino and Korean communities in Los Angeles County by enhancing the quality of care and advancing social progress through education, training and collaborative partnering with community, academia, researchers, and government.

Jones, a Boston native, credits her mother with making Healthy African American Families a successful organization. Her mother was a staple in the Los Angeles community with more than 40 years of experience in activism. She was a pioneer of Community Partnered Participatory Research, a community-based academic research model for connecting academic medical center researchers to communities.

Prior to Community Partnered Participatory Research, researchers would do what Dr. Jones called “helicoptering.” They would come into communities of color with their research projects, collect their data and leave, never to be heard from again.

Community Partnered Participatory Research calls for transparency, accountability, and equal power-sharing between academics and communities to conduct research that is meaningful to and for the community. In addition to depression, Dr. Jones used this model to address disparities in pre-term birth, low birth weight babies, autism, cancer, diabetes, asthma and veteran’s health, just to name a few.

Loretta Jones, who was committed to improving health equity in underserved communities,worked closely with UCLA and Charles Drew University to bring knowledge, resources, and opportunities to the community.

“Mom was an amazing woman, a phenomenal woman,” Felicia Jones said. “This concept came from her. African Americans were at the highest level of every disparity. We’re never at the table when planning from beginning to end. She challenged funders and told them we had to be at the table.”

Now 56, Felicia Jones, like her mother, has a passion for making sure everyone had a voice when it came to their own well-being.

“We have to train more people to be like my mother,” Jones said. “As a people, we don’t know how to have a full voice at the table and challenge the language and the way ‘they’ operate in our communities. We have to say ‘no. Those words don’t fit for our community.’”

According to Jones, “everything” Healthy African American Families does is for the community.

“We want to ensure that community members have somewhere to go for basic services and resources,” Jones said. “It’s about resiliency. We’re underserved. We’re also under-resourced in our community. We lack the necessary funding. We hold our partners accountable for uplifting and empowering our communities.”

Healthy African American Families, whose tagline is “protecting the legacy, continuing the legacy,” is currently working on a number of community projects at once.

“We have an autism project and a veterans project to get them reengaged with the Veterans Administration,” Jones said. “The autism project is with Children’s Hospital at USC.”

The project, according to Jones, has to do with transitioning from elementary to junior high and junior high to high school.

“We developed a tool kit for parents and teachers to let them know what is going on,” Jones said. “Our name resonates with all the academic institutions like Charles Drew, USC and Children’s Hospital. This is what we do to bring attention to disparity issues.”

One of the ways Healthy African American Families brings attention to the issues is through free conferences offered in the community.

“We bring between five and seven free conferences to the community so they can hear the information about a disease or anything else that may concern them,” Jones said. “We discuss how we are going to apply a solution. What do we need? We ask the question, ‘what do you want.’ Then we discuss how we go about getting it.”

Jones, who described Healthy African American Families as a “great institution,” said the organization is in need of infrastructure.

“We also need volunteers to keep the doors open,” she said. “We need volunteers because grants are limited.”

Jones is currently developing a special edition manual for community members.

“It’s a necessity to have a community-based curriculum to teach the community how to be at the table,” said Jones, a single mother of three. “We have to teach our youth. You have a right to make sure they are doing the right job for you. As black women, we’re looked upon as being aggressive instead of assertive.”

According to Jones, there needs to be a reeducation regarding stigmas about the black community.

“Black men and boys are always looked at in a fearful way,” she said. “Our children are three times likely to die more than any other group. It has to stop. We have to learn how to advocate. What can we do on our own?”

When sitting at the table, Jones said it’s important for the conversation to be bi-directional.

“When we’re learning what you teach, there is no hierarchy at the table,” Jones explained. “What’s important is — how do you learn together.” What we say is valid and what you say is valid.”

The goal of Healthy African American Families is to work within partnerships. The number of their partnerships is too vast to list.

“You can’t do anything in a silo,” Jones said. “We’ve been trying to help ourselves for a while. Reach and teach everyone. You have to find the win-win for everybody at the table.”

Ironically, at one time Jones vowed she would never follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“I vowed I would never be in this line of work because you work so hard for no money,” said Jones, who started working with the organization in 1992 as a community member. “My mother kept dragging me out. I got engaged and my light came on. Then I began to understand the deficit our community has.

“I started looking and thought to myself, ‘When did Crenshaw become white? Why are the bars on the houses and apartments in the community facing inward? Why do we have check cashing in our community and not any banks? Why are there pawn shops on every corner, but collateral loans on Wilshire? It’s deliberate to break us. We are strong. We know how to come through adversity and reengage ourselves.”

“Making a Difference” is a weekly feature profiling organizations that are serving their communities. To propose a “Making a Difference” profile, send an email to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer