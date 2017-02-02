BLACK HISTORY MONTH CALENDAR: City Hall to host roundtable discussion

LOS ANGELES — City Hall will host the city of Los Angeles African American Heritage Month Roundtable Discussion “The Crisis in Black Education” on Feb. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The discussion will feature scholars of African American Studies, including Francile Wilson of USC, Walter Allen of UCLA, and Maulana Karenga of Cal State Long Beach.

Los Angeles school board member George McKenna will moderate the discussion. A reception in the City Hall Rotunda will follow.

The event is free but attendees must RSVP at (213) 978-0254.

Clayton Library

hosts reception

CULVER CITY — Still Waters Events will present part one of the Rappin’ Black History series, a three-part event that will have its opening night reception at the Mayme A. Clayton Library and Museum, 4130 Overland Ave., on Feb. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Titled “Rappin Black History Opening Mixer,” the night will consist of live music, art and spoken word. Attendees may participate in conversations about literature, art and the creative process. Guest poets will share work that focuses on the African American experience.

The event is free but attendees must RSVP at (424) 646-3334.

‘Birth of a Nation’

screening planned

LOS ANGELES — The Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4708 W Washington Blvd., will present the first of a four-part Black History Month celebration with a free screening of “Birth of a Nation” Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

The film is based on the story of Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in 1831 in Southhampton County, Virginia. Directed, co-written and co-produced by Nate Parker, “Birth of a Nation” won the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

Information: ebonyrep.org.

Library hosts

one-act play

INGLEWOOD —The Inglewood Public Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd., will present a one-act play about the 1881 trial of Lt. Henry O. Flipper titled “Lieutenant Flipper’s Trial” on Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Flipper was the first African-American to graduate from West Point in 1877. Years later, he would go on trial for embezzling government funds. The play brings to question whether Flipper was treated justly before, during and after the trial. Playwright and former U.S. Army Capt. Bob Rogers will perform the play.

The program is free and open to the public. Information: (310) 412-5380.

Orange County

hosts cultural fair

ANAHEIM — The OC Heritage Council presents the 37th annual Black History Parade and Cultural Fair on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Anaheim, 201 Center Street Promenade, rain or shine.

The parade will feature notable community members and elected officials, city service vehicles, school and church units, dance and singing performances, community groups and historical community members. The parade will be followed by food, youth activities, health screenings and more at the cultural faire.

The event is free and open to the public.

Film festival

to open Feb. 9

CRENSHAW — The 25th annual Pan African Film Festival will kickoff on Feb. 9 at Cinemark’s Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Theatre, 4020 Marlton Ave.

The festival celebrates and showcases the creative works of African Americans whose art breaks negative stereotypes and reinforces positive images.

Tickets for individual film screenings, the Filmmaker’s Award Brunch, special passes and other festival events are available at www.PAFF.org.

Music museum

to host exhibit

LEIMERT PARK — The newly opened California Jazz and Blues Museum, 4317 Degnan Blvd., will host “BlackMusic, BlackWork,” on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

The exhibit tells the story of segregated black working musicians who helped establish economic and racial justice for black workers. Live music and a performance by jazz vocalist Barbara Morrison, as well as oral histories of Local 767 musicians, will be among the entertainment for the night.

Father, daughter

to perform

LOS ANGELES — The Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4708 W Washington Blvd., will present the fourth and last part of its Black History Month celebration with a musical performance featuring father-and-daughter team Dorian and Nyanna Holley Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

Dorian Holley was a backing vocalist for Michael Jackson during his 1987 Bad world tour. Other notable works include “American Idol,” where he worked as a vocal coach and associate music director; “Dancing with the Stars,” where he was the featured vocalist; and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, where he sings with the house band.

Nyanna has toured with Sheryl Crow, Robin Thicke and Queen Latifah, among others, and has provided supporting vocals for Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and many more. They will perform music from the civil rights era of freedom and protest.

Advance tickets are $25; $30 at the door.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda. Submit items to newsroom@wavepublication.com.