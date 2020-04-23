Black leaders issue demands regarding COVID-19

By Darlene Donloe

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A coalition of more than 50 black Los Angeles-based community leaders has released a set of demands to public officials recently to meet what they call “the urgent needs of black people in Los Angeles County” due to COVID-19 and its disproportionate effect on the black population.

The coalition, organized by Black Lives Matter LA, is concerned that with all the money being spent on the crisis nationally, resources are not being directed to meet the needs of the local black community.

“Trillions of dollars are being poured into the response to the COVID-19 crisis, and rightly so,” said Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter co-founder. “But without intervention, those resources could almost completely bypass the black community, for whom the impact of the virus and its economic fallout is most devastating.”

In responding to the demands, Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson said he recognized that during this crisis blacks have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

“We all need to work together to come up with the best plan to address how we, specifically people of color, can heal from the virus which has torn through our communities,” Wesson said. “I appreciate Black Lives Matter, LA CAN, and over 60 other black organizations and their list of demands and welcome all ideas that may help us accomplish that.

“This is not a crisis that can allow for a one-size-fits-all type of response,” Wesson added. “We need to have a specific response and strategy as to how we are going to help the black communities recover.”

Wesson said earlier this month he had introduced “The People’s Bailout LA,” a plan designed to offer quality, sustainable employment once the COVID-19 crisis has subsided.

“This would be a way to undertake much-needed infrastructure projects while bringing long-overdue economic and environmental justice to historicallydisadvantaged communities across the region,” he said.

Jody David Armour, a Roy P. Crocker professor of law at USC, said this crisis “couldn’t be more urgent.”

“I joined this coalition because I want the authorities, those who have the power, to minimize the harm from this pandemic,” Armour said. “I want them to recognize that the only way to minimize harm to the black community from this raging COVID-19 is by making sure that resources are allocated to the black community — especially — because we are vulnerable.”

The coalition wants a significant share of stimulus and public funding to be earmarked as grants for the black community.

“The money that is not going into the health of African Americans is causing us to be at the bottom with systemic problems like not having proper health care,” said the Rev. William Smart, president, and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California. “We need more testing. If there is a vaccine, we need to have equal access for African Americans.”

The coalition’s decision to act came after weekly statistics nationwide continued to show that while black people comprise a small number of any given population, they are contracting and dying from the disease at an alarmingly disproportionate rate.

The coalition points out how the rate of black death in Los Angeles is almost twice the black population share. Black people constitute 9% of the population, but 17% of Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 deaths.

On April 22, Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s director of public health reported that 16,435 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the county (including Long Beach and Pasadena), and a total of 729 deaths with 89% of those having underlying health conditions.

Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 646 people (95% of the cases) with 15% being black, 18% Asian, 37% Latino, 27% white, and 2% were identified as other races.

Of the 66 additional deaths reported in Los Angeles County as of April 22, 48 were over the age of 65, and 38 over the age of 65 had underlying conditions, 13 were between the ages of 41-65 and nine of those had underlying conditions, while two between the ages of 18-40 had underlying conditions.

Data shows that where race and ethnicity were available in current county cases, 794 are black (with 100 deaths), 972 are other (with 15 deaths), 1,078 are Asian (with 118 deaths), 2,293 are White (with 176 deaths), 4,227 are Hispanic/Latino (with 237 deaths) and 6,333 are under investigation (with 31 deaths).

The coalition’s position is that the disproportionate and deadly impact of COVID-19 on the black community magnifies what they have known, that “underlying conditions” result from an enduring system of racial apartheid and oppression.

It’s been reported that underlying conditions like diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure within the black community contribute to the unbalanced number of coronavirus cases.

“We want our concerns addressed,” Smart said. “We want them to provide a total comprehensive agenda as it relates to black people, this virus, the cause and impact. We are concerned about the physical, mental and spiritual health of black people.”

Melina Abdullah, Black Lives Matter LA co-founder and a professor of Pan-African Studies at Cal State Los Angeles, said, “Interlocking economic, political, and social injustices collide with long-standing patterns of medical racism to make COVID-19 a black issue that demands a response specific to the needs of the black community.”

“Although the coronavirus does not discriminate, government responses to it can,” Armour added. “This is as much a social, economic and racial justice issue as it is a public health issue. What’s happening is that the population most vulnerable to the virus is those who are homeless and those in our jails and prisons. What happens in there boomerangs on us.”

Armour said the jails and prisons are the epicenters of the COVID-19 crisis because the jails are revolving with people going in and out.

“If people are going in and out it means the contagion is going in and out,” Armour said. “The prosecutors and the sheriff can do a lot to reduce the prison population by making sure the low-level, non-violent offenders are not kept in jail.”

The demands by the coalition, presented as “immediate” and “long-term” demands, seek to funnel resources to the most severely impacted communities. Included are both immediate demands meant for emergency implementation during the coronavirus crisis, and long-term demands, necessary to eradicate the underlying conditions that are at the root of the disproportionate impact of a public health crisis and economic fallout.

The “immediate demand” relates to testing, public health, and patient rights; education and families; support for black workers and small business owners; public safety; housing; criminal justice reform; transportation and other resources.

“Long-term” demands include reparations, health care, environment, food security, education, criminal justice reform, public safety, transportation and other resources.

“More than 50 Black community leaders from across a wide spectrum of organizations came together,” Smart said. “As strong as the demands are, I am just as inspired by such a resounding show of unity and solidarity. There’s going to be a new dispensation from this.

“We don’t want to be left out,” he added. “Those days are over. These demands reflect the fact that we are serious and tired. There is going to be a new day.”

The list of 55 demands was reportedly sent to the Los Angeles City Council, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education, the LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner and Mayor Eric Garcetti.

It also was forwarded to the California Legislative Black Caucus, the Congressional Black Caucus, and Gov. Gavin Newsom.