Black women’s group holds prayer rally for COVID-19

By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — The numbers didn’t look good and they kept rising. They showed that blacks and other minorities were disproportionately affected by and dying from COVID-19 at an alarming rate — mostly due to underlying health conditions.

Black Women Rally for Action – Los Angeles County took notice and organized and sponsored a “Los Angeles Countywide Interfaith Call to Prayer: A Covering for the Black Community Amid COVID-19” May 13 via Facebook Live and Zoom.

“We decided we would take this COVID-19 issue to God and prayer,” said Brenda Watson, co-chair of Black Women Rally for Action – Los Angeles County. “He is our keeper. We wanted to include ministers and faith leaders from all walks of life to participate in the prayer. We wanted it to be about inclusion, clearing, healing and restoration.”

Launched in 2019, the organization, which makes the health and well-being of black women a priority, asked community members throughout the county to “join in unity as we come together to pray that the people of Los Angeles County are protected during the COVID-19 crisis.”

The session was kicked off by senior pastor La’Chelle Monique Woodert of New Vision Church of Jesus Christ in Los Angeles, who was joined by other faith leaders including independent evangelist Gene Brown and Rev. Zedar Broadous, executive minister of Adonai Covenant International Ministries, based in San Fernando, who all participated in the united prayer for protection, healing, hope and the elimination of underlying conditions that plague the black community.

Rev. Broadous prayed for “everyone touched by COVID-19,” as well as all of the first responders and health care workers.

Woodert, who has been at New Vision for five years, prayed that people will not “operate in fear or panic.”

“My prayer is that their better angels will not be muted by the stressors of this pandemic,” said Woodert, whose five-minute prayer included a declaration of “health, wholeness, prosperity, boldness,” and an end to “environmental racism.”

Woodert said she was not shocked by the disproportionate numbers from the COVID-19 virus.

“I wasn’t shocked at all,” she said. “Not at all because those deaths were bound to happen. It was inevitable. Anyone who understands the disparate and disparity of health care for black women and the black community and what options we have for eating in our neighborhoods could have seen this coming back in January.”

Woodert, the pastor for Azizza Wright, an executive committee member for Black Women Rally for Action, said the easy part of dealing with COVID-19 is wearing protective gear and the difficult part is the social distancing.

“It’s difficult because we are a communal people and nurturers as black women,” said Woodert, who grew up in Jordan Downs Housing Projects. “We have to have faith in God and in one another and not mute our humanity. We have to continue to love, serve and assist each other safely. We have to pray for protection and enlist all of the protective measures.

Watson said her hope for the black community is that people will view COVID-19 as a true illness that is preventable and that they will get information about the steps they can take to avoid the virus.

“We want those of us who are in the highest risk category to recognize the things we can do to protect ourselves from this illness,” Watson said. “Our hope as an organization is that we will be delivered from this calamity. Even when we are ill, He is our healer.”

Watson said she had great expectations for the prayer call.

“As we come together before the Lord or whoever you worship, my expectation is that it will create more of a community and we will see that we have similar problems that affect us all,” said Watson, who added she hopes her organization decides to do a prayer call on a monthly basis. “By reaching out we will better be able to combat this problem.”

Black Women Rally for Action provides a mechanism for Los Angeles County Black women to advocate on behalf of their health and well-being.

“We may not always make the right decisions, but we are strong enough to learn how to eliminate all of those underlying conditions,” Watson said. “We can’t get too comfortable and think it’s someone else’s problem or think we’re fine the way we are.”

Watson said Black Women Rally for Action inspires hope and resilience.

“We are resilient and have historically had to traverse great odds to take care of our families,” she said. “It’s inbred. It’s who we are. We are dedicated to advancing health, economic, and social equity for all Los Angeles County black women through direct action and connection to effective resources.”

Watson said effective resources can come through different forms.

“If you are part of a church group, if you have access, create opportunities to teach our people and disburse information,” Watson said. “Get the information out and reiterate it. This isn’t new information. It’s always been there. We just didn’t hear it.

“We have to help people hear. This is our responsibility. We have to love ourselves enough to take the steps to have long, healthy lives.”