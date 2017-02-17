‘Blackish’ shines with six Image Awards

PASADENA — The ABC comedy “Blackish” was the big winner Feb. 11 at the 48th NAACP Image Awards, taking home six awards, including outstanding comedy series, in a ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Three of the show’s stars — Tracee Ellis Ross (outstanding actress in a comedy series), Anthony Anderson (outstanding actor) and Laurence Fishburne (outstanding supporting actor) — won awards, along with top prizes for outstanding writing in a comedy series and young Marsai Martin for outstanding performance by a youth.

Actress Taraji P. Henson won outstanding actress in a drama television series for her work in “Empire,” (which won two awards) and also grabbed outstanding actress in a motion picture honors for her role in the film, “Hidden Figures.”

“Hidden Figures,” which gathered four awards, also won an award for outstanding non-fiction literary work.

Basketball star LeBron James received the NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award at the ceremony.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was given the Entertainer of the Year Award.

Other winners included:

TELEVISION

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Tichina Arnold, “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz).

• Outstanding Drama Series: “Queen Sugar” (Oprah Winfrey Network).

• Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC).

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jussie Smollett, “Empire” (Fox).

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Naturi Naughton, “Power” (Starz).

• Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX).

• Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX).

• Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: Regina King, “American Crime” (ABC).

•Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): “BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET).

•Outstanding Talk Series: “Steve Harvey” (Syndicated).

• Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series: “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN).

• Outstanding Variety (Series or Special): “2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET).

• Outstanding Children’s Program: “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win” (Amazon).

•Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) Individual or Ensemble: Roland S. Martin, “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin” (TV One).

RECORDING

• Outstanding New Artist: Chance the Rapper.

• Outstanding Male Artist: Maxwell (Columbia).

• Outstanding Female Artist: Beyonce (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment).

• Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration: “Freedom,” Beyonce, featuring Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment) Blackness/Atomic K Records).

• Outstanding Jazz Album: “Latin America Songbook,” Edward Simon (Sunnyside).

• Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary): “One Way,” Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)

• Outstanding Music Video: “Formation,” Beyonce (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment).

• Outstanding Song (Traditional): “I See Victory,” Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia).

• Outstanding Song (Contemporary) “Freedom,” Beyonce, featuring Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment).

• Outstanding Album: “Lemonade,” Beyonce (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment).

LITERATURE

• Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction): “The Book of Harlan,” Bernice L. McFadden (Akashic Books).

• Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction): “Hidden Figures,” Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollins Publishers/William Morrow).

• Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author): “Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” Trevor Noah (Random House).

• Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Autobiography): “Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” Trevor Noah (Random House).

•Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional): “The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage,” Daymond John (Authwith Daniel Paisner (Crown Business/The Crown Publishing Group).

• Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry): “Collected Poems: 1974-2004,” Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company).

• Outstanding Literary Work (Children): “Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas,” Gwendolyn Hooks (Author), Colin Bootman (Illustrator), (Lee & Low Books).

• Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens): “As Brave As You,” Jason Reynolds (Simon & Schuster/Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books).

MOTION PICTURE

• Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Denzel Washington, “Fences” (Paramount Pictures).

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” (A24).

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture” Viola Davis, “Fences” (Paramount Pictures).

• Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: “Moonlight (A24).

DOCUMENTARY

• Outstanding Documentary (Film): “13th” (Netflix).

• Outstanding Documentary (Television): “Roots: A New Vision” (History).

WRITING

• Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Kenya Barris, “Black-ish” “Hope” (ABC).

• Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series: Ava DuVernay, “Queen Sugar” “First Things First” (OWN).

• Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television): Charles Murray, “Roots (Night 3)” (History).

• Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” (A24).

DIRECTING

• Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta” – Value (FX).

• Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series: John Singleton, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story: The Race Card” (FX).

• Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television): Rick Famuyiwa, “Confirmation” (HBO).

• Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” (A24).