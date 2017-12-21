IT’S A BLESSING: Lennox School District makes holidays brighter for some families

LENNOX — The holiday season can be quite depressing for people who are struggling just to make ends meet. Instead of joy and thanksgiving, stress and anxiety fill the lives of some around Christmas time.

The people in the Lennox School District know that storyline all too well from the students they serve. Most of the students in the school district zone live below the poverty line.

So, for nearly two decades, the district has tried to do its best to help reduce the strain and pressures of the holiday season. This year was no different.

Last week, the district, through the gift-giving of its staff, was able to come up with care packages and Christmas gifts for 13 students and their families with the greatest needs.

One student has a brain tumor and is in a wheelchair. Another student recently lost a parent.

The reaction of students was priceless as they walked into the district office with their families and were welcomed by school administrators, faculty and Santa Claus himself.

“This event started back in 1990, and it is sponsored by district office employees,” said Michelle Lopez, administrative assistant in the human resources department at the Lennox School District. “Selected families are given to me from the school sites and then I present the families to each of the employees here that want to participate and they go out and they purchase food, specific clothing for each child and a toy for every child. Then we invite the family to come here and they get to meet with Santa and his elf.”

The selection process begins with counselors at each school presenting Lopez with a number of students and families considered to need the most help. From there, Lopez said she makes the determination what families fit into the criteria that have been outlined.

“The counselors at the school sites, they work hand-in-hand with all of the families at their schools,” Lopez said. “They look at the most needy. I’m given 10 families from every school site that are considered the most needy in our district. From there, I select the families that go to each office. There’s a variety of the needs of our kids in the district.”

One of those students that the school district helped was Diego Bermudez. Young Diego and his family are trying to make the transition of moving from another country to a permanent home in the United States. The Bermudez family, led by Diego’s mother, Estela Bermudez, has lived in the United States for less than a year after leaving El Salvador.

Estela Bermudez has no job. She has no income coming in. She is currently in the process of learning how to read and write. The financial burden is real for the Bermudez family as they share living quarters with another tenant. Bermudez’s story is typical of the students and families that the school reaches out to.

LaToya Dawkins and her three children, Bobbi, Kingston, and Lola received a warm surprise when they were invited to take part in the event.

“It’s a great surprise. It’s a blessing,” Dawkins said. “We’re grateful and I’m really appreciative. The kids love it.”