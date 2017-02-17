BOOK CORNER: A night of passion goes awry in ‘What’s Done in the Dark’

Felise, a dedicated wife, mother and emergency room nurse, finds herself at the Four Seasons bar on the 15th anniversary of her marriage to Greg, her nonromantic, workaholic husband.

Paula dreamed more for her life and resents that she is a married mother of four. Her unhappiness reaches the boiling point one evening when she threatens her husband, Stephen, with divorce.

Unbeknownst to her, he was with her best friend, Felise, at the Four Seasons bar. Stephen and Felise, who were lovers in college, find themselves in the midst of circumstance and temptation.

When Stephen does not wake up from their evening at the hotel, Felise realizes that she has made a huge mistake and what was done in the dark may have to come to light.

So goes, “What’s Done in the Dark” by national bestselling author and book club favorite Reshonda Tate Billingsley.

Billingsley popped onto the literary scene in 2001 with her debut novel, “My Brother’s Keeper.” From there, she continued to produce bestsellers, including “Let The Church Say Amen” and “The Secret She Kept,” both adapted into successful films.

Billingsley who writes both adult and teen fiction as well as non-fiction, has always had a love for storytelling. Prior to becoming a full-time writer, she worked as a journalist for more than 20 years.

Billingsley said the way readers respond to her books makes her work worthwhile.

“The great thing about what I do is that, while fictional, my stories mirror the lives of so many,” Billingsley wrote in the acknowledgements of her novel. “I can’t tell you the number of readers who say they’ve learned to forgive, to love, to heal, to be open and honest… etc. — all because they were moved by my books.”

“What’s Done in the Dark” is available for $15 at book stores and online at Amazon.com.