BOOK CORNER: Author describes gang life on streets of Long Beach

By Marissa Wells

Contributing Writer

Drugs, homicides, corrupt officials and gang violence have taken over the streets of Long Beach. After experiencing many tragedies, Mitch, the new leader of a local gang, decides that he must change his life for the better.

Will he be able to escape the savage streets and start a new life for himself? Will he end up in prison? Or worse, dead?

Find out in the urban tragedy, “The Bust: Live By The Gun Die By the Gun” by Stanley James II.

While writing his book, James experienced multiple tragedies and used writing as a positive means to cope through them.

“Writing this book seemed like an escape from my reality,” James said.

As an African-American male and a Long Beach native, it was important for James to create this book.

“There aren’t a lot of writers of color from the inner cities that look like me,” he said. “I want to give motivation to youth that no matter what circumstances we go through in life, there is a way out through positivity and faith.”

“The Bust” sheds an authentic light on what happens in inner cities versus what the media reports. Some of the lessons highlighted in the book include loyalty, trust and honor.

James hopes readers of his book gain a clearer understanding of the inner cities and the kids that come out of them.

“Not all kids from ghettos are troubled youths,” James said. “They can also be more than a drug dealer, rapper, or sports player.”

James has authored several books and this August his new book, “True 2 The Streets,” written in collaboration with Keshia Williams, will be released.

“The Bust: Live By The Gun Die By the Gun” is available for $19.99 and $2.99 (Kindle) on all major book-selling platforms.