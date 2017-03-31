BOOK CORNER: Author emphasizes power of forgiveness

In life, there comes a time where one has to practice forgiveness. There are a number of people who spend their whole life with the weight of confusion, hatred and many other emotions directed toward the person that they have not forgiven.

In “Forgiveness: Change Your Life Forever,” author Wendy Gladney Dean helps readers release the spirit of negativity and replace it with the spirit of forgiveness so that they can live the life they’ve always imagined.

As a biracial child born in the 1960s, who experienced abandonment from her mother and sexual abuse from her father, Dean has faced much adversity. However, she has risen above her experiences and has chosen to share with the world how to reach a level of healing and forgiveness.

Through her book, Dean shows readers how forgiveness is key to living a happy life.

“It will help people understand the power of forgiveness, whether you’re forgiving yourself or others,” said the author of her latest book.

She hopes her book helps others understand the power of forgiveness. The book is also a workbook, and inside of it, readers are encouraged to put the strategies they’ve learned into action.

“Forgiveness: Change Your Life Forever” challenges readers to move forward in their lives and not be bound by hatred or negative feelings toward themselves or others. It will certainly aid readers on their unique journeys to rise above situations in their personal and professional lives.

In addition to being an author, Dean is also a coach, consultant and motivational speaker. She is a graduate of UCLA and is currently pursuing her masters in ethical leadership from Claremont Lincoln University. She lives in the Inland Empire.

“Forgiveness: Change Your Life Forever” is available for $12.95 at WendyEnterprises.com.