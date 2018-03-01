TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

BOOK CORNER: Author shares testimony in ‘The Best is Yet to Come’

“The Best is Yet to Come: A Testimony of One Young Man’s Redemption” is a profound retelling of the life of James C. Birdsong Jr. The book documents his life growing up in an inner city, his battle with a learning disability and the struggles and triumphs he experienced as he found his own voice.

The book consists of 25 chapters that will no doubt inspire readers of all backgrounds to press forward and pursue their dreams. The concept is something that was instilled in the author at a young age.

Birdsong was encouraged by his family and friends to share his story.

“Growing up in Richmond, California, born with a developmental disability that resulted in a speech impediment, I am truly indeed a living, walking miracle,” the author said. “If God can take someone like me raised in the inner city and make him into somebody with a purpose, then I know He can do the same for others.”

Birdsong’s debut book is intended for a universal audience. His goal through sharing his story is to empower and motivate young people especially to never let obstacles hold them back from following their dreams.

James Birdsong Jr.

“They have to learn how to get up and keep on going,” Birdsong said. “In the end, God is going to bless them and they will have a testimony they can share with other young people and those they come in contact with.”

In addition to being an author, Birdsong is a graduate student, pastor, gospel artist and entrepreneur. He lives in Austell, Georgia.

To learn more about the author, please visit jamescbirdsongjr.com.

“The Best is Yet to Come: A Testimony of One Young Man’s Redemption is available for $21.95 (paperback) through all major bookstores including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Baker & Taylor.

«
»

West

01 March, 2018

Rams’ community outreach brings murals to Dymally …

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have a monthly program in which team re…

01 March, 2018

Black L.A. comes to life on legacy bus tour

LOS ANGELES — The rich legacy of African Americans in Los Angeles came to life F…

Culver City

23 February, 2018

Councilmen criticize homeless efforts of city, cou…

LOS ANGELES — Saying there is little evidence the city or county is doing anythi…

22 February, 2018

Panel discusses importance of Black History Month

CULVER CITY — “Black history is about inspiring the next generation,” fashion de…

East

22 February, 2018

Student, brother held in school shooting threat

SOUTH WHITTIER — A student who argued with a teacher at a South Whittier high sc…

22 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-ki…

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:…

Herald American

22 February, 2018

Student, brother held in school shooting threat

SOUTH WHITTIER — A student who argued with a teacher at a South Whittier high sc…

22 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-ki…

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:…

Lynwood

23 February, 2018

Employee accuses Lynwood councilman of harassment

LYNWOOD — Mayor Pro Tem Edwin Hernandez has agreed to relinquish that position a…

22 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-ki…

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:…

Northeast

23 February, 2018

Councilmen criticize homeless efforts of city, cou…

LOS ANGELES — Saying there is little evidence the city or county is doing anythi…

22 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-ki…

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:…

The Press

22 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-ki…

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:…

19 February, 2018

Search warrants served at Maywood City Hall

MAYWOOD — Investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office s…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 602-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010