BOOK CORNER: Author urges millennials to elevate their mindsets

Believe it or not, millennials crave insight about how to navigate adulthood. Balancing one’s education, work, relationships, finances, social media presence, combined with many other daily activities, can take its toll on a young adult.

In “Daily Moves: Meditations for the Millennial” by NAACP Image Award nominee Sakina Ibrahim, millennials are presented with a lightweight, daily guide book that will aid readers on their unique journeys through young adulthood. It’s about a lifestyle of self-care, health and well-being that will help every millennial find a moment of solitude within their day.

As a millennial herself and a facilitator of empowerment workshops with youth and young adults, Ibrahim was inspired by her own experiences to create her latest book.

“My conversations with close friends and working through together what our daily experiences and challenges are inspired this one,” the author said. During these conversations Ibrahim and her friends found themselves filtering through what they needed in their lives and what they did not need.

Inside her book, readers will find powerful affirmations and insight that will encourage them to elevate their mindsets and to be intentional on their paths to success. The author hopes her readers “feel inspired to take action toward the things they are passionate about.”

This is Ibrahim’s second self-published work; her first, “Big Words to Little Me: Advice to the Younger Self,” was released in 2015 and received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work.

Ibrahim is a writer, social entrepreneur and educator who has a passion for arts and entrepreneurship. She facilitates workshops nationally and is the founder of S.E.W. Solutions Consulting LLC. She lives in the View Park community of Los Angeles.

“Daily Moves: Meditations for the Millennial” is available to pre-order now for $17.95 on sakinaibrahim.com or Amazon.com; the book will be released June 11.