BOOK CORNER: Boy conquers adversity in ‘The Sun is Always Shining’

Jeremy Allen’s childhood was filled with abandonment, rejection, abuse, instability and the child-welfare system. Those circumstances could have easily led him on a path of destruction. Instead they pushed him and helped him see that the sun is always shining in spite of the storms that try to get in the way.

That’s the basis for “The Sun is Always Shining: A Story of Adversity Turned to Triumph” by Indiana native DeAntwann Johnson.

Johnson’s own life story prompted him to write the book. The main character is based off of his own life; and his goal through sharing his own story was to uplift others to overcome the adversity in their lives.

“I believe this book has something to offer anyone who reads it,” Johnson said. “At the core, this book is for youth who may be able to relate to the character’s story. This book is also for people who interact with youth so that they may get a good idea about how trauma impacts students and their ability to be successful in life.”

Johnson said he hopes readers recognize their potential, seek the sun in their lives and remember that the tough times in life do not have to last.

“We are dealt many different hands in life,” he said. “The key is to not get caught up or dwell on your sorrows for too long.”

In addition to being an author, Johnson is a youth advocate, counselor, coach and motivational speaker who uses his experiences to inspire those he influences to be their best. You may connect with him online at djinspires.com. He currently lives in Whittier.

“The Sun is Always Shining; A Story of Adversity Turned to Triumph” is available for $19.99 (paperback), $29.99 (hardcover), and $4.99 (e-book) at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.