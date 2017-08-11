BOOK CORNER: A counter-narrative on black fatherhood

A well-known stereotype for African-American males is that they are often said to be absentee fathers.

In “Black Fatherhood: Trials & Tribulations, Testimony & Triumph” author and educator Khalid White flips the script on that narrative by creating a book that addresses the contemporary relationship and parenting scenarios of black fathers and families.

Readers will discover stories of families giving their perspectives on navigating the twists and turns of fatherhood.

“I was inspired to write this collection of narratives because the topic is personal to me,” White said. “I am a father and I was tired of seeing the pervasive, negative stereotypes of black men as absent from their kids’ lives…”

The compendium of personal narratives will inspire readers as they encounter stories of families sharing their experience of how they navigate their parental journeys. Some of the trials assessed include parenting kids by multiple women, dealing with the family court system, raising non-biological children and much more.

White wrote and was executive producer of a documentary of the same name that serves as a supplement to his book. The documentary will be screened at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Vision Theatre in Leimert Park.

In addition to being an author, filmmaker and entrepreneur, Khalid is a professor and program coordinator at San Jose City College and a lecturer at San Jose State University. He lives with his wife and daughter in the San Francisco Bay area.

White will participate in a book signing at the Leimert Park Village Book Fair on the promenade of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 19.

“Black Fatherhood: Trials & Tribulations, Testimony & Triumph” is available for $15 (gray scale image version) or $25 (full color image version) online at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and through the author’s website www.blkmpwr.com.