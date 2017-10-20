BOOK CORNER: Couple tests their love in ‘Better off Friends’

Lust at first sight brought Ashlynn and Eli together; and with Ashlynn’s daughter they became a family. But when their respective wild pasts catch up to them, will it bring their happy ever after goals to a screeching halt?

Find out in “Better off Friends” by Inglewood native, Kristin Hurd.

Hurd was inspired to write this book following the success of her first book, “One of a Kind,” where the characters of Ashlynn and Eli also were featured.

“After writing my first book, I wanted to write more,” Hurd said. “I wanted to tell Eli’s story so I figured out a way to spin that.”

Eli is Hurd’s favorite character because of his relaxed personality and she wanted to create a book where she could tell his story. What the author enjoys most about this book is watching the two main characters realize what they really want out of a relationship.

Hurd is known for producing authentic relationships in her romance fiction novels. Her stories are filled with character growth and with real people experiencing real issues ultimately coming to a realization about what they want and need.

“I always want my readers to leave with a feeling of hope,” Hurd said. “That even a person who is seemingly a bad egg can get on the right path.”

Hurd is currently working on two new books. One will be a romance fiction and the other is a children’s book. The author lives in Inglewood with her young daughter.

Hurd loves hearing from her readers and can be contacted via social media at @luvlymskrissy on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

“Better off Friends” is available for $7 (paperback) and $2.99 (e-book) on Amazon.