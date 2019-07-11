BOOK CORNER: ‘Create Your Yes’ encourages readers to achieve their dreams

The new book “Create Your Yes!: When You Keep Hearing No: A 12-Step Strategy for Success,” by Angela Marie Hutchinson, shows readers how to make their dreams a reality.

Inside the book, Hutchinson shares innovative strategies to help people break through personal and career barriers. “I share with readers how to use ordinary tasks to generate extraordinary results,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was inspired to write the book following her first TEDx Talk, “Create Your Own Yes, When You Keep Hearing No.”

“I received a lot of emails and comments from people that the talk resonated with them because they too had experienced a lot of nos,” Hutchinson said.

“Create Your Yes” is an extension of the principles shared in her TEDx Talk. Some of the 12 steps shared in her book include Redirect the Rejection, Categorize the No, and Pay the Yes Forward.

One of the author’s favorite steps is about understanding the nos one experiences.

“When you understand the different types of ‘nos’ then you can figure out how to redirect them.”

The book is meant to be read in an hour and offers practical tips that readers can put to use right away. There also are images that go along with the content shared. Readers will no doubt be inspired to elevate their lives.

“Create Your Yes” can appeal to a wide audience. The book will not only attract the attention of entrepreneurs, but also others who have faced rejection on their professional career journeys.

“‘Create Your Yes’ will speak to those that have exhausted themselves for months or even years … but have still not yet reached their desired level of success,” Hutchinson said. “The core concept of the book is designed to help those on the verge of giving up.”

In addition to being an author and career coach, Hutchinson is a social media professor and filmmaker. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and children. To learn more about the author and her work visit createyouryes.com.

On July 13 Hutchinson will have a book signing at Barnes & Noble, 731 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank.

“Create Your Yes!: When You Keep Hearing No: A 12 Step Strategy for Success” is available for $16.99 on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble stores throughout the United States and international bookstores.