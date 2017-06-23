BOOK CORNER: Daughter profiles early 1900s singer Eddie Green

June celebrates Black Music Month and this week sheds light on Eddie Green, a pioneer in the entertainment industry, most known for writing the 1900s hit, “A Good Man Is Hard to Find.”

In “Eddie Green: The Rise of an Early 1900s Black American Entertainment Pioneer,” author Elva Green shares the inspirational story of her father, who used talent and determination to rise from poverty to prominence in the early 1900s.

Elva Green’s grandson served as inspiration for her book.

“Inspiration to write the book came from my desire to show my grandson that he could achieve his goals no matter the obstacles as demonstrated by his great grandfather,” Elva Green said.

As a black male in the early 1900s, Eddie Green faced much adversity as he rose to success during an era of racial oppression. Inside her book, readers are presented with the outcome of Elva Green’s extensive research on her father’s inspirational journey.

Readers will not want to put this book down as they are reminded of the entertainer who achieved success as a black filmmaker, movie and Broadway star, Old Time radio icon, and composer.

Through reading about her father’s life and legacy, Elva Green hopes readers come to understand that there is always a way over or around an obstacle.

“I hope that they gain the knowledge that anybody can achieve their dream with hard work and determination,” she said.

In addition to being an Indie Award nominated author, Elva Green is a biographer, researcher and blogger. She currently resides in Granada Hills.

“Eddie Green: The Rise of an Early 1900s Black American Entertainment Pioneer” is available for $31.95 (hardcover), $21.95 (softcover), and $9.95 (e-book) on bearmanormedia.com, Amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.