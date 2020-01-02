Book Corner Entertainment

BOOK CORNER: Grief recovery specialist writes book on preventing teen suicide

Posted on Author Jerome Cleary, Contributing Writer 149 Views

Depression and suicide are not topics Americans like to talk about. But author and educator Kristi Hugstad believes that is precisely the reason we do need to talk about them.

“It’s not an easy topic to discuss,” Hugstad said. “It’s awkward and uncomfortable to bring it up, which is why we tend to avoid it.

“But talking about it could save someone’s life, especially if you know how to recognize the signs of depression and how to discuss it.”

That’s why Hugstad has written a new book about recognizing the warning signs of depression and suicide, “Beneath the Surface: A Teen’s Guide to Reaching Out When You or Your Friend Is in Crisis” (New World Library).

The book offers facts about depression and suicide as well as personal stories to help the points resonate. It also includes sections about how to start a conversation about depression. 

“Handling the conversation inappropriately can do more harm than good,” Hugstad said. “That’s why it’s so important to know how to begin the discussion.”

The book is aimed at teens since suicide is the second leading cause of death among Americans, age 15 to 24 (automobile accidents are No. 1) Statistics show in 2016, there were 13.2 suicides out of every 100,000 people under age 25 in America. 

Hugstad hopes to help remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues and depression.

She describes “Beneath the Surface” as an “educational suicide prevention tool for teens, parents, teachers, and anyone working with our youth.” In the book, she talks with the teens rather than at the teens, which is the mistake adults often make when trying to discuss sensitive topics with teens.

Beyond suicide and depression, “Beneath the Surface” also has sections discussing issues like bullying, eating disorders, PTSD, anxiety, substance abuse and gender confusion. She notes that today’s teens face all the same issues their parents did as teenagers — raging hormones, cliques and peer pressure — but are further confronted with issues around social media where bullying can be especially intense, plus issues like gun violence, mass shootings and climate change. 

Although written to teens, many of the same issues discussed can apply to adults as well. 

The book is available via on amazon.com. 

posted by Wave Staff

Related Articles
Entertainment Simply Jessica

SIMPLY JESSICA: Harper Winton talks about her modeling career

Posted on Author Jessica JcAden, Youth Columnist

Harper Winton strode through the lower level of Forever 21, hoping no one would recognize her. Not that she doesn’t love her fans, but today she was in a time squeeze. The heavy traffic on Sunset Boulevard had made her late. She would have to rush to be ready to model the latest teen clothes Read More…
Entertainment Lead Story News Television Video

In deposition, Bill Cosby admits to getting Quaaludes to give to women

Posted on Author Holly Yan, Eliott C. McLaughlin and Dana Ford, CNN

Bill Cosby has admitted to getting prescription Quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with, newly released documents show. The documents, dating back to 2005, stem from a civil lawsuit filed by Andrea Constand — one of the dozens of women who have publicly accused the comedian of sexual assault. The records Read More…
Entertainment Lead Story Movies West Edition

Activists credit boycott for drop in Oscar ratings

Posted on Author Anne Artley, Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — The National Action Network plans to establish a Hollywood diversity committee soon to work with the movie industry to develop more movie projects that feature people of color, the network’s local political director said this week. Najee Ali said the group would initiate meetings with studio heads to ensure more projects are Read More…