TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

BOOK CORNER: Hip-hop, Obama and the 21st century

“Hip-Hop Ain’t Dead: It’s Livin’ in the White House,” by hip-hop fanatic Sanford Richmond, chronicles Barack Obama’s relationship with hip-hop culture throughout his presidency. The book also discusses how hip-hop sheds light on the current state of race relations in the 21st century through movements such as Black Lives Matter.

Richmond believes hip-hop is the biggest cultural, social and political force in American history and says Obama’s presidency was the chief manifestation of that reality. The concept for his book was inspired by the dissertation he wrote while obtaining his Ph.D in Cultural Studies from Washington State University.

The author said he hopes readers of his book will comprehend why hip-hop has been such a powerful force in American society. The book is intended for African Americans, hip-hop fans of all backgrounds and anyone who would like to understand the significance of the genre.

Sanford Richmond

“Hip-hop culture is more suited to battle racism and white supremacy at face value in current day America,” Richmond said. “This is why I believe hip-hop opened the cultural and social space for Obama to become the first black president in the history of the United States. Because of its refusal to compromise its feelings, thoughts and behavior to pacify a country structured in racial hypocrisy and white supremacy.”

Richmond lives in the Leimert Park community of Los Angeles and is working on a podcast that will address topics of race and pop culture. To connect with the author, please visit his Facebook: Sanford Richmond.

“Hip Hop Ain’t Dead: It’s Livin’ in the White House” is available for $16.99 (physical copy) and $6.99 (eBook) online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com and in stores at USC’s on campus book store and at the Barnes and Noble in Marina Del Rey.

«
»

West

13 April, 2018

Inglewood schools try to fight through financial m…

INGLEWOOD — Almost six years after the state took over oversight of the Inglewoo…

13 April, 2018

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: City Year L.A. helps students…

City Year believes in the potential of all students, especially those from low-i…

Culver City

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

06 April, 2018

Kamlager wins 54th Assembly District seat

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Community College District trustee Sydney Kamlager is …

East

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Herald American

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Lynwood

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Northeast

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

The Press

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 602-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010