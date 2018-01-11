BOOK CORNER: Hip-hop, Obama and the 21st century

“Hip-Hop Ain’t Dead: It’s Livin’ in the White House,” by hip-hop fanatic Sanford Richmond, chronicles Barack Obama’s relationship with hip-hop culture throughout his presidency. The book also discusses how hip-hop sheds light on the current state of race relations in the 21st century through movements such as Black Lives Matter.

Richmond believes hip-hop is the biggest cultural, social and political force in American history and says Obama’s presidency was the chief manifestation of that reality. The concept for his book was inspired by the dissertation he wrote while obtaining his Ph.D in Cultural Studies from Washington State University.

The author said he hopes readers of his book will comprehend why hip-hop has been such a powerful force in American society. The book is intended for African Americans, hip-hop fans of all backgrounds and anyone who would like to understand the significance of the genre.

“Hip-hop culture is more suited to battle racism and white supremacy at face value in current day America,” Richmond said. “This is why I believe hip-hop opened the cultural and social space for Obama to become the first black president in the history of the United States. Because of its refusal to compromise its feelings, thoughts and behavior to pacify a country structured in racial hypocrisy and white supremacy.”

Richmond lives in the Leimert Park community of Los Angeles and is working on a podcast that will address topics of race and pop culture. To connect with the author, please visit his Facebook: Sanford Richmond.

“Hip Hop Ain’t Dead: It’s Livin’ in the White House” is available for $16.99 (physical copy) and $6.99 (eBook) online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com and in stores at USC’s on campus book store and at the Barnes and Noble in Marina Del Rey.