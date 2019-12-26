BOOK CORNER: ‘In Dependence’ shares bittersweet story of life, love

Set in the early 1960s, “In Dependence,” by Sarah Ladipo Manyika, is a bittersweet love story of Tayo Ajayi, who travels from Nigeria to England to study at Oxford University where he meets and falls madly and deeply in love with Vanessa Richardson, the daughter of a former colonial officer.

Ladipo Manyika was inspired to write this book when she could not find a book of its kind in the canon of African classics.

“My fiction is often inspired by a desire to read certain stories and just not finding them,” said the author. “I often cite Toni Morrison, who says that if you cannot find a story you want to read, then write it.”

Though not a history book, “In Dependence” offers a window into a certain historical time period. “‘In Dependence’ explores the complexities of contemporary Africa, its diaspora and its interdependence with the rest of the world,” Ladipo Manyika said

Tayo’s and Vanessa’s story spans four decades.

“With any story that spans that much time, everyone faces their ups and downs as an individual and as a couple; part of the ups and downs come with an interracial relationship,” said the author. “In the 1960s, just like today, racism existed so there was opposition to them being a couple, both by their families and by society.”

Some of the other obstacles faced include belonging, aging, faith and family.

Readers of all backgrounds who love a great story will enjoy this novel.

“I feel my job as a writer is to write the best possible story that I can write and my hope is that I’ve written a compelling story with compelling characters that people will identify with and perhaps see a little bit of themselves in the characters or in the story,” Ladipo Manyika said. “One of the great powers of fiction is that it allows us to see and to feel that we are not alone if we see an element of our story reflected in literature.”

In addition to being an author, Ladipo Manyika is an educator, mentor, and mother. She lives in San Francisco. To learn more about the author and her work visit sarahladipomanyika.com.

“In Dependence” is available for $15.95 in bookstores and online bookstores like Amazon and more. An audio version is available via audiobooks. The book is also available in libraries.