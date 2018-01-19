BOOK CORNER: ‘Kinky Coily’ is a book for black women who love their hair

The natural hair community is filled with video blogs but there are not many books that offer guidance to African-American women embarking on natural hair journeys.

In “Kinky Coily: A Natural Hair Resource Guide,” Compton native Pamela Samuels Young provides a guidebook that will empower readers to discover and embrace the true beauty and versatility of their natural kinky coils.

Samuels Young, who began her natural hair journey in her 50s, wrote “Kinky Coily” because she wanted to make the transitioning process easier for other women by putting everything she learned in one place.

Whether you are just beginning your journey or feeling discouraged about continuing the process, “Kinky Coily” will no doubt inspire you to press forward. Inside the book, readers will find tips on beginning their natural hair journey, how to develop a hair care regimen, ways to track their progress, the best books, bloggers, products and more.

“So many African-American women grow up with so many hang-ups about their hair,” Samuels Young said. “I want to educate and empower women about the true beauty of their kinky coils.”

Samuels Young urges her readers to do their research and to not be afraid to embark on a natural hair journey. “Being natural is all about finding the right product,” Samuels Young said. “The key is finding someone who has your hair texture and using them as a guide for which products to try.”

Samuels Young is a retired attorney and former journalist who now writes full time. She lives in Los Angeles. Readers may subscribe to the author’s YouTube channel, Pamela Samuels Young, to view her natural hair tip videos.

“Kinky Coily: A Natural Hair Resource Guide” is available for $14.99 at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent book stores. An e-book version also is available.