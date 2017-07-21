BOOK CORNER: Love and family gives girl courage to face fear

Sunday is a special day for one little girl who has been chosen to lead the children’s choir in one song. She is very nervous about singing in front of the congregation.

As she prepares for the special performance, she leans on the encouragement of her family and friends, in particular the advice from her father, so that she can conquer her fear and sing her best.

So goes “Early Sunday Morning” by Denene Millner with illustrations by Vanessa Brantley-Newton.

In the new picture book, young readers are presented with an uplifting story that highlights themes of conquering fear and the impact of culture and social gatherings on child development. Readers will no doubt identify with the main character as she taps into the anxiety that we have all felt as we everyone who has ever performed in front of others has felt.

The book was inspired by Millner’s childhood.

“It is a tribute to my childhood, specifically the love my nuclear family members shared for one another, my mother’s insistence that we be socialized within a strong black Baptist church culture, and the incredible bond I had (and still have) with my father,” Millner said.

The author hopes parents see the beauty of the story and understand the beauty of children. She hopes the story reminds children “to open their eyes to all of the incredible people surrounding them — the ones that love them, pray for them and teach them how to be.”

“Early Sunday Morning” is the debut picture book for Denene Millner Books, an Agate’s Bolden imprint which aims to show the everyday humanity of black children. Millner is a best-selling author of more than 25 books. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Early Sunday Morning” is available for $17.95 at book stores and online at Amazon.com.