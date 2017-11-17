BOOK CORNER: Love, sexuality, faith examined in memoir

Lydia Meredith’s life was turned upside down when she learned that her husband of almost 30 years was gay and leaving her for a man. After his revelation, Meredith found herself struggling to put her life back together.

She wondered what created her husband’s secrecy and the resulting bombshell.

In the memoir “The Gay Preacher’s Wife: How My Gay Husband Deconstructed My Life & Reconstructed My Faith,” Meredith opens up about the revelation that shattered the world as she knew it and strengthened her faith.

Inspiration for her book came from the desire to examine what caused her ex-husband to hide his sexual orientation.

“Church and societal crimes of hate and hypocrisy have crippled (maimed, diseased, and murdered) same-sex/LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) people,” Meredith said.

The experience also led Meredith to pursue an accredited theological education that included philosophy.

The author urges readers to embrace the inclusiveness of God’s love.“When we are able to value and humanize diversity (and not demonize differences) — we will be able to empower the ‘crippled’ to un-closet, live in truth, and speak truth to power — moving forward the day of social transformation and world peace,” Meredith said.

In her book, Meredith addresses topics such as fake faith, fake family, fake society/civilization and more.

Her intended audience is the church and society. She prays her book inspires readers to “live in truth (un-closeted) and practice love, acceptance, and tolerance in the human family that is distinguished by diversity.”

In addition to being an author, Meredith is a blogger, speaker and grant writer. To learn more, visit her website, lydiaMmeredith.com.

“The Gay Preacher’s Wife” is available for $16 (paperback) and $3.99 (ebook) on lydiaMmeredith.com, Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, Bam! Books a Million, and Simon & Shuster.