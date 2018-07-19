BOOK CORNER: Mrs. California challenges beauty norms in new book

By Marissa Wells

Contributing Writer

In an age where appearance is altered and filtered, children are being sent the message that they have to look a certain way to be considered beautiful.

In “Beauty Is,” educator and Mrs. California 2017, Kristi M. Eddy, challenges the beauty norms that plague society. This new children’s book will take readers on a journey to discover all the places beauty is found and the secret to true beauty.

“I pride myself in being the beauty queen that says no to beauty norms,” Eddy said. “I know what it’s like to be bullied for your appearance and the affect it can have on a young child.”

“Beauty Is” was inspired by Eddy’s belief that beauty is undefined.

“Beauty is whatever you want it to be,” she said. “We can’t provide a definition for it. The fact that there’s a definition in itself is what the problem is.”

Inside her book, readers will find direct and subtle examples of how to find beauty in themselves and in things that surround them.

“I want to change the dialogue around beauty for the sake of our children and inspire them to see beauty everywhere,” said the author.

“Beauty Is” is intended for children up to 12 years old. It’s a rhyming book that can be beneficial to kids who are learning how to read.

In addition to being an author, Eddy is the reigning Mrs. California and is the assistant principal at a high school in Watts. She is also the founder/CEO of the nonprofit organization, Women’s Ovarian & Medical Education Network. She lives in the South Bay area of Los Angeles.

To learn more about the author, her platform and her organization, visit her website mrscalifornia2017.com or follow her on social media @mrscalifornia2017.

On 3:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Eddy will host a reading and book signing at San Pedro Regional Branch Los Angeles Public Library, 931 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro.

“Beauty Is” is available for $13.99 (paperback), $22.99 (hardcover), $7.99 (ebook) on mrscalifornia2017.com or on Amazon The Spanish edition of the book, “La Belleza Es” is also available for $13.99 on both sites.