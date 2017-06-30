BOOK CORNER: New author shares her experience with after-life

After being pronounced dead three times following a horrific car crash, a mother rose from her near-death experience with an entirely new outlook on life and God.

In “The Fragrance of Angels,” new author Martha Brookhart Halda takes readers on a journey through her almost fatal car accident, her experience on the other side and her quest to regain a normal life.

Halda’s debut memoir was inspired by her experience with God during a life-altering car crash and the devastation she felt as a mother facing death while her small children depended on her.

“I made a barter, deal, promise with God that if I got to return to mother my sons that I would tell of his love and the beauty of heaven,” the author said. “At first I spoke with youth groups and women’s groups, but I knew I needed to have a larger forum, hence this book.”

Readers will be inspired as Halda shares intimate details from her life as she dealt with recovering from the tragic accident, returning to full-time motherhood, overcoming a difficult marriage, finding new love,and moving forward with a new purpose and outlook on the world she discovered as a result of her experience with heaven.

“It’s a women’s empowerment story, in strength that can be found with in one’s self, so anyone needing a little belief that what they face can be overcome or at least accepted peacefully,” Halda said.

Halda currently conducts workshops, presentations, and book signings regarding her memoir and near death experience. In addition to being an author, she works as a Realtor and sales executive. Halda lives in Oceanside.

“The Fragrance of Angels” is available for $15.99 on Amazon.com and through any major book store.