BOOK CORNER: New book encourages readers to face challenges

“Where a Man Stands: Two Different Worlds, an Impossible Situation, and the Unexpected Friendship that Changed Everything” is an inspirational must-read by New York Times best-selling author Carter Paysinger and Steven Fenton.

The book chronicles the challenges Paysinger faced as a boy from South Los Angeles learning to navigate life as a student at Beverly Hills High School and his later journey as teacher, coach and principal of the school.

In his book, Paysinger reminds readers to stand up to their challenges regardless of what they may be. He faced many challenges on his journey to becoming principal of Beverly Hills High School.

He said his aspirations were not to become principal but once he began the process, he did not back down when challenges surfaced. He pushed through every one of them.

“Growing up in athletics, it’s been my nature to fight and keep pushing,” he said. “And to fight pressure with pressure.”

Readers will no doubt see themselves in “Where a Man Stands.” Paysinger said he hopes that through reading his book, readers will see that it is all right to speak up and to stand up to the challenges faced in their lives. He wants his readers to not only dream, but to go after their dreams.

“Most people don’t go for their dreams because of the challenges they will face,” Paysinger said. “Be apprehensive, but don’t let that stop you.”

In addition to being an author, Paysinger consults for the Las Virgenes School District in the Calabasas and Agoura area. He is also the president of the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section, which oversees high school sports in much of Los Angeles and Orange counties as well as the Inland Empire.

Paysinger lives with his family in the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“Where a Man Stands Two Different Worlds, an Impossible Situation, and the Unexpected Friendship that Changed Everything” is available for $14.50 on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.