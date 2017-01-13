BOOK CORNER: One man’s spiritual awakening

Many are introduced to Christ as a child growing up in the church while others may be introduced to Him later in life. Whether older or younger in life, it can be said that one’s unique journey to Christ never ends. For many, there are constant questions about the Bible and exactly what it means to achieve salvation.

In “From Ignorance to Enlightenment: One Man’s Biblical Journey,” the Rev. Orville L. Johnson shares his captivating journey to find God. Readers are presented with a blow-by-blow description of Johnson’s path from “biblical ignorance to the certain degree of enlightenment” that he now enjoys.

The book was written as part of the author’s pursuit of biblical knowledge following his retirement from the the Los Angeles Police Department.

“I was in awe at the depth of scripture and how it applies to modern life,” Johnson said. Through his quest to gain knowledge, Johnson said he is better able to understand the role of church and God in his life.

In his book, readers also will find his insight into struggles that many Christians face today including how to recognize God’s presence in their lives.

His hope is to motivate readers to seriously evaluate their spiritual condition and ask themselves, “Am I really saved?” If one’s answer to that question is negative, Johnson urges readers to make the necessary changes to become certain about their Christian walk.

Rev. Johnson serves as one of two associate pastors at his home church, Greater New Zion, MBC here in Los Angeles. He also writes “Pastor’s Corner,” a monthly column in The Wave. He lives with his wife of over 30 years in Diamond Bar.

“From Ignorance to Enlightenment: One Man’s Biblical Journey” is available for $24.95 on iuniverse.com and Amazon.