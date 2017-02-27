BOOK CORNER: Pastor urges followers to be unapologetic about beliefs

For many Christians, there is an ongoing struggle to understand their role and relationship with the world.

Some Christians also may feel discouraged in their daily walk with Christ and are wondering what gifts they can bring to a world filled with chaos.

In “Unapologetic Christianity: Bold Living in a Chaotic World,” author Jamaal Bernard Sr. addresses the values that true followers of Christ can bring to the world. Bernard, who serves as senior pastor at the Christian Cultural Center’s Long Island campus in Hauppauge, New York, was moved to write his book following his experiences as pastor and observer of the modern world.

The author, who sees Christianity as a “24-7-365” experience, believes that there is a desperate need for unapologetic ambassadors of Christ.

“As Christians, we find ourselves walking on egg shells because some are offended by outward expressions of Christianity,” the author said. The Unapologetic Ambassadors for Christ (UAFC) movement that he leads calls for Christians to be unwilling to apologize for their faith and beliefs.

Through reading “Unapologetic Christianity,” readers will gain fresh insight on how biblical stories can be applied to modern-life circumstances. Bernard hopes that his readers will gain a more clear understanding of their role and their relationship in the world and how to deal with the opinions that the world has about Christians.

In addition to being an author and pastor, Bernard is currently in the process of completing his master’s degree in divinity at Alliance Theological Seminary.

The author lives in New York with his wife and five children. Bernard is currently working on a book-signing event for his Los Angeles readers. To learn more about the author, visit his website jamaalbernard.org.

“Unapologetic Christianity: Bold Living in a Chaotic World” is available for $17.95 on Amazon.com or Barnesandnoble.com.