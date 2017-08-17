BOOK CORNER: Publisher uses sports to connect with kids

It is time to go back to school for many young Angelenos, and in the book “First Day,” from the “Dewey Does” series, readers will journey with 9-year-old Dewey as he handles the first day of a new school year.

The book highlights the challenges that can be faced on the first day of school such as adapting to new classrooms and making new friends.

“The Dewey Does” books are authored by John Cooper. The series was created and published by New York native, Thomas Kinslow.

The series was inspired by Kinslow’s son who had a passion for sports. The intended audience is children ages 7 to 12. The goal of Dewey Does is to inspire children to read and to embrace the experiences that come through reading books.

“Reading takes you out of your community and allows you to see the world in different ways,” Kinslow said.

Kinslow chose to tell the stories of Dewey Does through a sports lens because “sports brings worlds together, helps youth learn different cultures, new experiences and how diverse our world is.”

Each installment in the series follows Dewey and his diverse group of friends as their world connects through Dewey’s love for sports. The other books in the series are “In the Groove” and “The Comeback.”

Kinslow is currently working on a “how to” book where the character, Dewey, will be used to inspire a healthy lifestyle for children. For more information on the “Dewey Does” series, visit deweydoes.com

On Aug. 19, Kinslow is scheduled to make an appearance on the Children’s Stage of the Leimert Park Village Book Fair which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the outdoor promenade of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

Each book of the “Dewey Does” series is available for $4.95 online at DeweyDoes.com and Amazon.com.