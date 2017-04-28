BOOK CORNER: Rodney King incident produced several books

The infamous Rodney King incident of 1991 sparked national outrage and led to much literature being produced to aid in educating those about the beating, the trial, the rioting that ensued, and the meaning of it all.

On the 25th anniversary of the rioting that erupted in South Los Angeles after four police officers were found not guilty of beating King, let’s examine four of the books on the subject.

“The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption,” by Rodney King and Lawrence J. Spagnola, shares King’s insight into his lifelong battle with alcohol, his brutal beating by the LAPD and his road to redemption. Through reading this book, readers can expect an inspiring story that will teach needed lessons about redemption, forgiveness and renewal.

King’s beating was not surprising for many, but the fact that it was captured on camera is what captivated audiences. “We had been telling everybody that the police beat up black people,” said community activist Mollie Bell.

In “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” readers are presented with a compelling account from those experiencing the aftermath of the beating in their communities. Actress, playwright and professor Anna Deveare Smith created this work using material from interviews from those who dealt with the riots.

The South L.A. community was excited for what the video could mean for the perceptions of the relationship between officers and black males.

“I assumed the video spoke for itself and I figured that we had a strong possibility of getting a conviction,” said community member Kimberly Jeffries.

The newly released “Moral Uncertainty: Inside the Rodney King Juries,” by Bob Almond, Dorothy Bailey and Kathleen Neumeyer, tells the story of what went on inside both juries that led to the exoneration of officers involved in the brutal beating of King. It analyzes the original jury’s failure to convict the officers of excessive use of force and then the federal trial a year later that found two officers guilty of violating King’s civil rights.

The verdict was not surprising and no doubt propelled people into action.

“People became more vigilant and alert to what’s going on; and more willing to record moments of injustice,” said Rev. Gary B. Williams.

In “Official Negligence: How Rodney King and the Riots Changed Los Angeles and the LAPD,” author Lou Cannon sheds light on the circumstances leading up to the riots, the video impact, the serious physical impact of metal baton use by LAPD and the lack of preparation the city had for the violence that would erupt.

The books mentioned above and many more regarding King may be purchased in bookstores and on Amazon.com.