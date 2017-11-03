BOOK CORNER: Sexting threatens to ruin teen’s life

Fourteen-year-old Graylin Alexander is a model student who finds himself caught in a sexting scandal that threatens to ruin his life. The two defense attorneys hired to defend Graylin, Jenny Ungerman and Angela Evans, instantly butt heads, making them question if they will be able to put their differences aside in order to ensure Graylin receives justice.

That’s the basis of the new courtroom drama, “Abuse of Discretion” by award-winning author Pamela Samuels Young, who decided to write the book upon learning the consequences that teens face as result of sexting.

“I was stunned when I learned that children as young as 13 and 14 were being prosecuted for distributing child pornography as a result of sexting,” Samuels Young said. “I immediately knew this was a topic I wanted to address in a legal thriller and ‘Abuse of Discretion’ was the result.”

The book will be an eye-opener for parents as they learn about sexting, social media and the juvenile justice system. “I want parents to understand that they need to know what their kids are doing on social media,” explains the author. “I also want kids to understand that the consequences of sexting can be life changing. Hopefully, if both kids and parents are educated about this tragedy, they can avoid becoming entangled in the juvenile justice system.”

Samuels Young is a Compton native who likes to educate and entertain her readers while shedding light on social issues. She is a retired attorney and former journalist who now writes full time. Her next book will address bipolar disorder and is set to launch next fall.

“Abuse of Discretion” is available for $16.99 (paperback), $3.99 (e-book), and $13.96 (audiobook) at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Audiblebook.com, and independent bookstores.