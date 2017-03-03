BOOK CORNER: Stories of epiphanies to inspire, transform

Has there been a moment where you realized that you did not have to live the life that you’ve been living?

If that sounds like you, then you have experienced an epiphany.

An epiphany is described as a moment of sudden revelation.

In “Epiphany: True Stories of Sudden Insight to Inspire, Encourage, and Transform,” author Elise Ballard shares more than 50 stories about epiphanies.

The inspiration for her book came from an experience in which she had the epiphany that she could achieve her desire to have children without staying in an unhappy marriage. That led to Ballard wanting to know about other people’s epiphanies.

“Epiphany” shares intimate stories from people of all walks of life, ranging from public figures such as Maya Angelou and Dr. Mehmet Oz, to the average person. Ballard has been impacted by all of the epiphanies shared in her book. She saw great value in those stories of wisdom and lessons and wanted to share them.

One that currently resonates with the author is music executive Clive Davis, whose epiphany was, “By completely trusting and acting on your instincts, the course of your entire life can change.”

Ballard finds herself learning to do just that.

If you feel that you have not experienced an epiphany, do not be discouraged. Ballad assured readers that through reading about epiphanies an epiphany may just spark in you.

“Believe in your epiphanies; develop faith and belief in yourself; take action and watch the world conspire to support you,” Ballard said.

Ballard is a writer, speaker and producer who lives in the Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles. One of the projects she is currently working on is a docu-reality series based on “Epiphany.”

“Epiphany: True Stories of Sudden Insight to Inspire, Encourage, and Transform” is available for $14.95 at independent bookstores and on Amazon.