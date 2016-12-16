BOOK CORNER: Teenaged female slayer battles vampires, darkness

The Vampire Hunter’s Academy is the Light’s best-kept secret in the war against the Darkness. The school trains the best of the best.

These future guardians defend humanity against evil and protect the huntress. Sanaya Scott, the most powerful slayer born in this millennium, has been admitted to the academy.

She is unlike any other slayer and her abilities are developing so quickly, not even the Guardians can keep up. As a street-smart and independent teenager, Sanaya has to balance average teenage woes and her destiny to combat Evil. As relationships are tested and academy leadership changes, will Sanaya be able to defeat the Darkness?

The answer can be found in the urban fantasy “The Vampire Hunter’s Academy: The Darkness” by Delizhia Jenkins. The author was inspired to write the book after noticing few people of color represented in vampire slayer roles. In each of her books, readers can identify with a strong, female person of color.

“I have read many books that were absolutely amazing, but none of the characters resonated with me … until I was introduced to [author] L.A. Banks,” she said. Jenkins dedicates this first book to Banks and recalls how the author’s books sparked her interest in paranormal romance and urban fantasy. Jenkins soon found out she could identify with the main character’s experiences.

With this first installment in the series, Jenkins hopes readers will “gain a real connection to the character and that the storylines will be carried with them long after the series ends.”

Jenkins lives in Paramount and has recently completed the second book in The Vampire Hunter Academy series. She’s currently working on the third installment. To learn more about the author visit her website septembershope.wixsite.com/vhacademy.

“The Vampire Hunter’s Academy: The Darkness” is available for $10 on Amazon.com.