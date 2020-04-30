Book Corner Entertainment

BOOK CORNER: 'The Fix Yourself Handbook' offers positive path forward

Self-care and emotional health are more important than ever. In the face of unprecedented uncertainty, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by fear and anxiety. What can people do right now, as individuals, to begin a journey toward a brighter future?

“The Fix Yourself Handbook” from clinical therapist Faust Ruggiero presents a step-by-step program he calls the Process Way of Life, which aims to help readers achieve physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual balance.

Ruggiero has used the Process Way of Life successfully for more than 20 years and has helped thousands of clients.

“Human beings are a product of nature. As such, we are governed by natural rules,” Ruggiero writes. “These are called processes: deliberate and natural actions or steps that must be performed so that we can live in tune with our own natural flow.”

Between the covers of “The Fix Yourself Handbook,” Ruggiero presents 52 internal processes and explains in easy-to-follow language how the processes can be applied to any life situation. He offers straightforward action plans to address issues methodically — prioritizing practical intellect over emotion — to empower readers to tackle problems, resolve conflicts, embrace change and rise above anger.

By understanding and learning to live according to the Process Way of Life, readers can become active players in their lives and transform anger to love and sadness to joy. The result is a much happier, healthier, more productive life.

Ruggiero’s professional career spans almost 40 years. He has consistently established cutting-edge counseling programs in pursuit of professional excellence and personal life enhancement. He is a published research author, clinical trainer and a therapist who has worked in settings that have included clinics for deaf children, prisons, nursing homes, substance abuse centers and inpatient facilities.

He continues to provide counseling services for veterans, first responders, law enforcement and other emergency personnel. During his tenure as the president of the Community Psychological Center in Bangor, Pennsylvania, he developed the Process Way of Life counseling program, and has adapted it into the formal text presented in “The Fix Yourself Handbook.”

The book received the Silver Award from the Nonfiction Authors Association in February.

“The Fix Yourself Handbook” is available at amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

