BOOK CORNER: Two squirrels remind kids parents really know best

Two squirrels, Crunchy and his brother Munchy, are looking for fun and decide to go on an adventure. During their journey, the squirrels come across the forbidden nuts.

Mama Squirrel warned them not to eat those nuts because they were dangerous. But the brothers do not listen and find themselves not only sick, but in a lot of trouble.

Mama Squirrel rescues them and the brothers are taught valuable lessons about obedience and peer pressure.

So goes, “Field Nuts” from “The Adventures of Crunchy and Munchy” series by Inglewood native, Levester Williams.

Williams’ childhood served as inspiration for his children’s book series. As a child, he remembers his mother used to always say, “If you don’t obey, bad things happen.”

In “Field Nuts,” Williams brings his mother’s message alive in a way that kids will be able to understand. Through his series, Williams is able to tap into the minds of children by introducing and supplementing the moral lessons being taught by parents and guardians.

The author hopes readers are both “touched” and “amused” by his stories and that the lessons of each story will be incorporated into their daily lives. Each installment in the series follows the Squirrel brothers as they learn lessons with their animal friends.

The second book is “Marcy’s Watch” and the third book is set to debut this spring.

The series will no doubt excite young children and have them eager to learn more about Crunchy and Munchy‘s adventures and how they will react to the educational moments that they encounter daily.

Williams is also a publishing coach who helps others get published and start their own publishing companies too. For more information, the author can be contacted at crunchyandmunchy@yahoo.com.

“The Adventures of Crunchy and Munchy” are available for $11 each on crunchyandmunchy.com, Amazon, and bookstores everywhere.