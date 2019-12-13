Bounce Trumpet Awards pay homage to Black Excellence

HOLLYWOOD — The Dolby Theater hosted the 28th annual Bounce Trumpet Awards honoring black excellence and achievement Dec. 4. The star-studded evening honored Hydeia Broadbent, Cedric the Entertainer, Phylicia Fant, Martin Lawrence, Marsai Martin and Ambassador Andrew Young.

With a crowded red carpet and theater at maximum capacity, the audience enjoyed the show hosted by Wanda Sykes.

Cedric the Entertainer, who received the Excellence in Entertainment Award stated, “Bounce recognizes our community and gives us our flowers while we’re here. I love that and I’m excited about them recognizing my work.”

Soulful performances from Faith Evans, Sheila E., BJ The Chicago Kid, Elle Varner, Rapsody and Nas had guests dancing by their seats.

Xernona Clayton, founder, president and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation and creator and chairman emeritus of The Bounce Trumpet Awards said, “This prestigious event celebrates the achievements of those who have succeeded against the odds. Never squelch an idea. You never know where you’re going to go. We have contributed to this country despite servitude. It is time we tell the real story of African-American achievement.”

Clayton also reminded everyone to register for the 2020 census and election.

Jamie Nieto, the writer of Bounce’s “Family Time” and “In The Cut” said, “I try to create comedies with a room full of writers.”

Martin Lawrence closed the night stating, “I remember being a young kid making people laugh. I would draw crowds of people around. The teachers would give me the last few minutes to make them laugh. They told me if I wasn’t funny to get out of class.”

Lawrence was recognized for the Luminary Award for his iconic film and television characters.

An energy similar to a family gathering, it was a joyous occasion recognizing the finest in black Hollywood.

By Kristina Dixon

Contributing Writer