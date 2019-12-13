Entertainment Local News West Edition

Bounce Trumpet Awards pay homage to Black Excellence

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon 320 Views

HOLLYWOOD — The Dolby Theater hosted the 28th annual Bounce Trumpet Awards honoring black excellence and achievement Dec. 4. The star-studded evening honored Hydeia Broadbent, Cedric the Entertainer, Phylicia Fant, Martin Lawrence, Marsai Martin and Ambassador Andrew Young.

With a crowded red carpet and theater at maximum capacity, the audience enjoyed the show hosted by Wanda Sykes. 

Cedric the Entertainer, who received the Excellence in Entertainment Award stated, “Bounce recognizes our community and gives us our flowers while we’re here. I love that and I’m excited about them recognizing my work.”

Soulful performances from Faith Evans, Sheila E., BJ The Chicago Kid, Elle Varner, Rapsody and Nas had guests dancing by their seats.

Xernona Clayton, founder, president and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation and creator and chairman emeritus of The Bounce Trumpet Awards said, “This prestigious event celebrates the achievements of those who have succeeded against the odds. Never squelch an idea. You never know where you’re going to go. We have contributed to this country despite servitude. It is time we tell the real story of African-American achievement.”

Clayton also reminded everyone to register for the 2020 census and election. 

Jamie Nieto, the writer of Bounce’s “Family Time” and “In The Cut” said, “I try to create comedies with a room full of writers.” 

Martin Lawrence closed the night stating, “I remember being a young kid making people laugh. I would draw crowds of people around. The teachers would give me the last few minutes to make them laugh. They told me if I wasn’t funny to get out of class.” 

Lawrence was recognized for the Luminary Award for his iconic film and television characters.  

An energy similar to a family gathering, it was a joyous occasion recognizing the finest in black Hollywood.

By Kristina Dixon

Contributing Writer 

Pluria

Related Articles
Lead Story Local News Video West Edition

Judge orders release of videos showing Gardena police shooting

Posted on Author Holly Yan, CNN

GARDENA — Once again, videos show police officers shooting and killing an unarmed man. But this time, officials managed to keep them from the public for two years. That changed Tuesday, when a judge ordered the release of video from two dashboard cameras showing Gardena police opening fire on a pair of men, killing one. Read More…
Entertainment Lead Story Movies West Edition

Pan African Film festival marks 26th year

Posted on Author Shirley Hawkins, Contributing Writer

CRENSHAW — Thousands of film lovers will descend on the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza for the 26th annual Pan African Film Festival, which offers a spectacular array of films, documentaries and shorts from around the world Feb. 8-19. Noted as the largest and most prestigious black film festival in the country, the annual event is Read More…
Entertainment Lead Story Movies West Edition

South L.A. activists plan another Oscar protest

Posted on Author Sheri L. Stuart, Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — A coalition of minority groups and civil rights activists are launching another national boycott and protest of the 2017 Academy Awards. The announcement was made Jan. 24 hours after this year Academy Award nominations were announced and despite the fact that six black actors were nominated for Oscars, an all-time high. “We’re Read More…