Bringing hope to Hope Street homeless shelter opens 

SOUTH LOS ANGELES —Calling it a “monumental day in Council District 9,” Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price celebrated the opening of the first A Bridge Home shelter in his district called, “Bringing Hope to Hope Street.”

Joined by Mayor Eric Garcetti and county Supervisor Hilda Solis, Price said, “Bringing Hope to Hope Street” was more than a catchphrase.

“The facility is actually ‘Bringing Hope to Hope Street,’” he said. “This is not just a temporary bridge housing site but a reminder that we can never lose hope. Here, our formerly homeless neighbors will find refuge, comfort and healing. Most importantly, they’ll be on the path to stability, independence and a new life.”

The shelter, located at 2817 S. Hope St., is the 12th to open in Los Angeles as part of the city’s homeless shelter program.

The facility is designed to temporarily house 100 homeless men and women from the community and help them transition into permanent supportive housing.

“Angelenos are coming together to confront the homelessness crisis by providing housing, healing and hope,” Mayor Garcetti said. “The opening of ‘Bringing Hope to Hope Street’ is the latest reminder that we are deploying resources and forging partnerships to bring our unhoused neighbors indoors now.”

In April 2018, Garcetti launched A Bridge Home, an emergency bridge housing plan to provide homeless Angelenos in each council district a temporary place to live and receive supportive services until they are connected with permanent housing.

The latest Bridge Home project is on county-owned property. The land previously served as one of four parking lots for the H. Claude Hudson Comprehensive Health Center. The county agreed to lease the land to the city of Los Angeles at no cost.

“Homelessness continues to be the defining moral issue of our time,” said county Supervisor Hilda L. Solia, who represents the First District where the new housing project is located. “As we move forward, it is crucial that we leave no stone unturned in our effort to combat homelessness in L.A. County. We will not rest until every county resident has a safe and warm place to sleep at night.”

The “Bringing Hope to Hope Street” facility includes a pet area and outdoor eating area, a community room, bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities, storage space and 24-hour security. Occupants will have access to job training opportunities, life skills and haircuts. The site also will offer pet care, including vaccinations, spaying, neutering and grooming services.

Volunteers of America will oversee the day-to-day operations at A Bridge Home and provide case management on-site, as well as assistance finding housing, jobs and other services.

“We are excited to partner with CD 9 and Councilman Curren Price on this vital project to help and give hope to our communities’ most vulnerable,” said Orlando Ward, executive director of external affairs for Volunteers of America.

St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will serve as a medical home for the residents by providing a full range of medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services through its mobile clinic or at 18 sites throughout South L.A.

“The effort to develop bridge housing in the 9th Council District, and throughout the city, is a critical lynchpin in tackling the homeless crisis,” said Jim Mangia, St. John’s Well Child and Family Center president & CEO.

By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer