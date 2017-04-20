Brown to face Bradley in Compton runoff

COMPTON — Mayor Aja Brown and former Mayor Omar Bradley will face each other again in a runoff election June 6 just like they did four years ago.

Brown and Bradley were the top two vote getters April 18 in the city’s municipal election that also resulted in runoffs for the city treasurer’s seat and the District 3 seat on the City Council.

Issac Galvan was re-elected in the City Council District 2 seat and City Attorney Craig Cornwell and City Clerk Alita Godwin also were re-elected by voters.

In unofficial vote tallies, Brown received 47 percent of the vote in the mayor’s race, followed by Bradley, who received 29 percent of the vote.

Four years ago in the runoff election, Brown received 63.5 percent of the vote to easily defeat Bradley.

Bradley said this year’s results would be different.

“I’m getting ready to run her back to Pasadena where she belongs,” he told the Long Beach Press Telegram.

Originally from Pasadena, Brown has lived in Compton for almost 10 years.

She released a statement, thanking her supporters.

“To every single person who picked up a phone and called someone on our behalf, knocked on doors, hung signs, helped out in the campaign office, liked, shared and retweeted news about our campaign – thank you.”

In Council District 3, incumbent Tana McCoy will face Carlos Tomas in the June 6 runoff. McCoy received 39.6 percent of the vote to Tomas’ 26.4 percent, but less than 200 votes separated them.

City Treasurer Doug Sanders received 46.1 percent of the vote. He will face Jasper Jackson, who received 32.8 percent of the vote, in the runoff.

Jackson took advantage of the arrest of former Deputy Treasurer Salvador Galvan on embezzlement charges last month during the campaign to raise doubts about Sanders. Galvan is accused of stealing more than $3.7 million in city funds from March 2010 to December 2016.

In Council District 2, Isaac Galvan (no relation to Salvador) received 58.7 percent of the vote to easily defeat three challengers.

In the city attorney’s race, Cornwell received more than 65 percent of the vote to defeat Marcus Musante.

In the clerk’s race, Godwin held off a strong challenge by school board member Satra Zurita. Godwin finished with 53.7 percent of the vote.

James Hays finished third in the mayor’s race with about 9 percent of the vote, followed by Bryan Parker, Lynn Rodgers Boone and Ernest “Scooby” Green.

Bradley served two terms as mayor from 1993 to 2001. He was defeated by Eric Perrodin in the 2001 re-election.

After leaving office, he was convicted of misusing public funds while mayor and served time in jail. That conviction was subsequently overturned and Bradley is awaiting a retrial on two charges.

He calls the retrial “a political prosecution.”