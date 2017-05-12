Candidates continue battling in First District race

LOS ANGELES — Heading into the final stretch before the May 16 election for District I on the Los Angeles City Council, incumbent Gil Cedillo focused on resolving complaints from residents about homelessness and the district’s streets maintenance, while challenger Josef Bray-Ali pledged to ease complex ordinances to legalize the refurbishment of garages and duplexes for affordable housing.

Both candidates filed campaign contributions statements with the city’s Ethics Commission last week.

Bray-Ali reported contributions for $34,635.16 from April 2 to April 29, and qualified for $93,827.52 in city matching funds, while Cedillo raised $168,225 and could use and additional $80,500 in public funds. Including the primary, Bray-Ali has received $131,497.31 and reported expenses for $232,290.31.

The Lincoln-Heights candidate said he sold his Flying Pigeon bicycle shop to raise funds for the campaign. But Bray-Ali admitted a debt of $47,000 in sales taxes and fees from his business to the state’s Board of Equalization, and apologized for comparing Mexican workers arriving home from work using the horn of their cars as “doorbells” in a YouTube video.

Cedillo, who has seen his political stock rise as Bray-Ali’s fell due to the controversy, arranged a series of community gatherings to speak about topics such as traffic congestion, police safety, the persistent lack of housing for low-income residents and streets disrepair.

Bray-Ali, reeling from controversial setbacks revealed by the online site LAist last month about fat shaming and his use of a racial epithet against blacks, insisted he is better suited to lead a movement to upend costly housing in the district.

“[Cedillo] is a corporate Democrat,” Bray-Ali said. “Under him, Highland Park has been gentrified. He’s ignored it, muffled residents and shut them down. This neighborhood is upset.”

Cedillo has been harshly criticized for absences at City Council meetings and for failing to speak with his constituents. At a recent Westlake forum he championed the construction of hundreds of units for poor residents and sites for vendors.

“We created in MacArthur Park 150 apartments for veterans, 123 for low-income families,” he said. “We have Harbor Via Apartments with 76 units, and 300 additional units near Seventh and Alvarado streets, and new locations for street vendors,” he said. “My opponent is not fit to do this job.”

Cedillo, who also chairs the council’s Housing Committee, did not attend the council meeting May 9, where at least three community members asked City Council President Herb Wesson to delete a proposed cap on rent in some areas of Los Angeles, and to encourage rental of garages for housing with city approval.

If elected, Bray-Ali has promised to work with small homeowners by passing ordinances to turn residential structures such as garages and storage rooms into apartments in compliance with local codes. In addition, this week he mailed campaign literature in English and Spanish underscoring his Hungarian, Hindu and Irish background, and highlighted his wife’s Mexican and Chinese heritage.

He blamed Cedillo for increases in commercial rents, and complained he endured many at his former shop, from $1,100 a month in 2011to $1,600 in 2016.

“I sold tire tubes for $5 each in 2011, and for $5 in 2016,” he said.

But in reality, landlord-tenant contracts are governed by state laws, and Cedillo has little control on them. A source close to the Cedillo re-election camp said he has been lobbying state senators to change lease codes in favor of tenants.

Christopher Lauria, a tenant-landlord attorney, said in the website Avvo that owners leasing commercial units in California usually must notify renters 30, or sometimes 60 days in advance of proposed increases, and absent of clauses to control it, they can raise rent at any amount or terminate it at will.

Furthermore, Bray-Ali suggested the city of Los Angeles must sell stock from portfolios lined up with real estate developers and corporations owning large apartment buildings in the city that seek to profit from tenants who spend up to 40 percent of their income on housing.

“This is what happens when people don’t own housing they live in,” Bray-Ali said. “We need to divest from corporate banks and whatever businesses the city does business with, and invest in local businesses. We need to divest to save hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees to handle portfolios.”

He advocated for the creation of homeowner associations within large apartment structures, and chastised Cedillo for being too cozy with big and wealthy real estate investors.

“We don’t have much, but we are very close to our voters,” Bray-Ali said. “We will keep on working our campaign based on the issues. I hope [Cedillo] stays asleep. He’s been asleep the last four years.”