Cantwell-Sacred Heart names new boys basketball coach

MONTEBELLO — Alon Margalit, who led Pasadena’s Blair High School to the CIF-SS 4-AA finals last season, is the new boys basketball coach at Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School.

Margalit, 34, who coached three seasons at Blair, succeeds George Zedan, who resigned in March after a highly successful six-year run with the Cardinals.

Blair had won only three games in two seasons before Margalit was hired for the 2014-15 season. He led the Vikings on a huge turnaround.

After only seven victories in his first season, Blair won 18 games the next season and went 25-8 last season.

His run at Blair is somewhat similar to Zedan’s work at Cantwell, although Zedan enjoyed much success from the start.

The Cardinals were 2-25 before Zedan arrived. Cantwell went 27-6 and reached the 4-AA title game in his first season.

The Cardinals were 118-67 under Zedan and they competed in the Open Division playoffs, a field consisting of the section’s strongest teams, for three seasons before moving to Division I-AA last season.

The Cardinals return most of last season’s roster from a team that finished 15-15 and reached the semifinals.