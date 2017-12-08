Carrillo wins 51st Assembly District race

LOS ANGELES — Wendy Carrillo, a first generation immigrant from El Salvador, was elected to the state Assembly representing the 51st Assembly District Dec. 5, filling a post vacated by U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez last July.

The former radio host and broadcast journalist received 52.83 percent of the vote to defeat Luis Lopez, who received 47.17 percent of the ballots. Lopez called Carrillo at an East Los Angeles restaurant to concede the election.

Her runoff win is also a symbolic victory for feminist groups and for politicians like Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who said she wanted to increase the number of women in Sacramento.

“Don’t wait to be tapped on the shoulder. Work hard. Believe in yourself. Build support. Organize. Mobilize. Empower community. Stay focused,” Carrillo texted after her win. “When we fight we win. And to quote someone I love, ‘when our children tell our story, they’ll tell the story of tonight.”

The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters reported the results with all 129 precincts accounted for. The office will conduct an open vote count Dec. 8 to include late mail-in and absentee votes.

Carrillo, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Cal State Los Angeles and a master’s degree from USC, will be sworn in the first week of January to serve out the remaining year of Gomez’s term.

Her tasks won’t be easy. Carrillo’s district faces a pervasive number of homeless residents, many of whom have lost their homes due to climbing rent prices compounded with decreasing wages in new service jobs.

The inequities are made more noticeable by a steady wave of gentrification that has besieged low-income dwellers and minorities in the neighborhoods of Highland Park, Echo Park, El Sereno, Boyle Heights, Chinatown and Pico-Union.

She pledged to invest more on education and affordable housing to improve conditions for the needy, and floated the idea to create a task force to address issues minorities in her district grapple with compared with higher income earners, who tend to be Caucasian and hold better jobs.

“Residents of Eagle Rock don’t face the same issues as residents of Pico Union or Boyle Heights,” she said at a debate during the campaign “We have to find ways to make sure minorities have a chance to decent housing and a place to stay.”

Carrillo also will face the task of improving health care services in California: in at least four debates she was questioned how a possible universal program would be funded, and what she would do to maintain coverage gains under the Affordable Care Act, the signature legislation signed by former President Barack Obama that expanded Medicare and benefits for the poor, and subsidized health insurance policies for most middle-class families.

She plans to revisit Proposition 13, the property tax measure approved by state voters in 1978; and wants to cancel caps on property taxes to help fund the so-called single-payer health insurance system.

For his part, Lopez thanked his campaign staff, and said the final tally will tighten as missing ballots are counted.

“It didn’t happen for us tonight,” he acknowledged before his supporters in his Highland Park operations offices.

Carrillo’s history of political involvement in elections goes back to 2016, when she became the communications director for Bernie Sanders in California during the primary battle against Hillary Clinton.

Months later, she declared her intentions to occupy Los Angeles First Council District seat, but badly lost in the primary to current Councilman Gil Cedillo and opponent Joe Bray-Ali.

Her political ambitions paid off as she eyed the opportunity to run for the 51st Assembly District job when California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra, in a domino-effect position shuffle, vacated his former 34th Congressional District seat after being appointed attorney general by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The federal job opening prompted Gomez to declare his nomination in another special election for the congressional post, which created the Assembly vacancy now filled by Carrillo.

Committees composed of janitors, gardeners and homecare workers under the Service Employees International Union poured in more than $400,000 into Carrillo’s coffers, and gave her a decisive financial advantage to hire canvassers and supporters willing to spread her message blended with her immigrant roots and her pledge to equalize opportunities for women.

However, she was harshly criticized in the last two weeks before the election, after it was disclosed a committee formed by charter schools raised funds and donated to her campaign. Also, the Barona Band of Mission Indians, who manage a tourist resort and casino in Lakeside pitched in with $2,000.

Carrillo was clearly the Democratic establishment’s candidate of choice. She was endorsed by Gomez, Senate Pro Tem President Kevin de Leon and Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, and received the support of Emily’s List and the National Women Political Caucus in Riverside.