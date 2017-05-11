Cemetery’s use as parking lot angers some

INGLEWOOD — When Gwen Martin decided to lay her family members to rest at the Inglewood Park Cemetery, she never imagined the cemetery would be used as a parking lot.

A few weeks ago, however, she was driving out of her Briarwood gated community and encountered some unusual activity.

“When you look out, the cemetery is dark,” Martin said. “I saw all these bright lights and cars lined up. I’m like, what is going on?”

Inglewood Park Cemetery has been helping The Forum solve it’s overflow parking problem during the construction of the new NFL stadium on the south side of The Forum.

“This is a cemetery,” Martin said. “How disrespectful. I have my immediate family buried over there and I just buried my sister in December.”

Hawthorne resident Linda Bolton is equally infuriated with the parking situation.

“My mother is buried over there,” Bolton said. “Now, you have people walking over the grave. I wanted her to rest in peace and that’s not it. I had planned on getting buried there. Now I don’t know.”

Martin decided to take matters into her own hands and went over to Inglewood Park Cemetery’s office. She spoke to CEO Rick Miller.

“He told me it’s only happened three times, but that’s three times too many,” she said.

The city of Inglewood contacted the cemetery last year about the potential of being a resource for The Forum during the construction of the new stadium.

“We had agreed under the terms that it would be an infrequent situation,” Miller said. “It doesn’t take place every time The Forum is being utilized for a concert.

“It’s not a huge volume of cars that go on the property.”

He added that concert-goers can park in a restricted area, not the entire 300 acres of cemetery property.

The Forum provided portable lightning, security (in addition to the cemetery’s in-house security) and a clean-up service. The fees the cemetery gets are very minimal and they are to offset security expenses.

After going to the cemetery, Martin went to Inglewood Mayor James Butts’ office. She wasn’t successful in speaking with him, but she got a different story from City Hall.

According to her, she was told that the cemetery approached The Forum and offered them their grounds.

In a statement, the mayor told The Wave, “The city of Inglewood gives our appreciation to Inglewood Park Cemetery for helping out in this time of transition while overflow parking is unavailable due to the construction of the new NFL arena.

“On approximately five occasions over the past three months, The Forum was allowed to park overflow vehicles on the property. The Forum provided security and lighting and clean-up services to ensure the parking areas were left clean and unblemished. The parking fees generated for [Inglewood Park Cemetery] allow the cemetery to accelerate grounds maintenance.”

Butts said he was empathetic to the issue as his own parents are buried in the cemetery. He said that effective June 15, overflow parking will once again be available adjacent to the site of the football stadium.

Most of the complaints Miller has seen have been through social media. Aside from the parking, people have also been complaining about the traffic caused by the construction.

“We’re just trying to be a good neighbor and help the city during this transition,” he said. “It’s not an effort to make any money, but to help out and improve the area.”