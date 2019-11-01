Community Local News West Edition

Chapel reopens at Inglewood Park Cemetery

Posted on Author Ashley Orona 176 Views

INGLEWOOD — A 112 year-old historic chapel in Inglewood Park Cemetery reopened Oct. 28 after six years of renovations and seismic retrofitting. 

A grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the reopening of Grace Chapel. Among those in attendance were Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr., City Councilman Alex Padilla, and Rick Miller, CEO of the Inglewood Park Cemetery.

Grace Chapel has been part of the Inglewood Park Cemetery since its opening on Oct. 30, 1907. For over a century, the chapel served as a space for memorial and funeral services for community members.

The chapel first closed in 2013 to undergo renovations and seismic retrofitting. No significant renovations have been made to the chapel since its establishment, therefore, the cemetery initiated this project.

“There was a recognition that there were issues with the seismic condition,” Miller said. “The intention was also to bring it up to standards of this era and customer expectation.” 

The renovation process went through an extensive engineering and architectural study. Seismic retrofitting was a principle reason but the cemetery also wanted to expand the capabilities of the chapel and make it more utilitarian than for exclusively funeral services. 

Improvements include refurbishment of each of its 16 windows, adding an elevator to make it more accessible, audio-visual equipment and a new kitchen. According to a press release, Grace Chapel will now be available for memorial services and life celebrations such as receptions, weddings, educational and informational seminars and meetings. 

By Ashley Orona

Contributing Writer

Pluria

Related Articles
Entertainment Music News West Edition

Suge Knight out of hospital, back in custody

Posted on Author Carma Hassan, Greg Botelho and Michael Martinez, CNN

Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight is out of the hospital and back in law enforcement custody, where he’s being held for his part in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Compton. Knight, 49, complained of chest pains in court Tuesday after pleading not guilty to murder charges for allegedly running over two men — Read More…
Featured Lead Story West Edition

New look, new direction on tap for South Park

Posted on Author Dennis J. Freeman, Contributing Writer

By Dennis J. Freeman Contributing Writer SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The absence of green spaces is apparent so the 19-acre oasis that surrounds the South Park Recreation Center is considered a longtime city jewel. Now that jewel is getting an extensive — and expensive — makeover. It’s going to cost an estimated $12 million for Read More…
Lead Story Local News West Edition

Mayor to meet with Black Lives Matter

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti has offered to meet with members of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, a group that has been calling for the firing of Police Chief Charlie Beck and two officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man last summer, a mayoral spokesman confirmed June 30. The mayor hopes to meet Read More…