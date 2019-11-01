Chapel reopens at Inglewood Park Cemetery

INGLEWOOD — A 112 year-old historic chapel in Inglewood Park Cemetery reopened Oct. 28 after six years of renovations and seismic retrofitting.

A grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the reopening of Grace Chapel. Among those in attendance were Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr., City Councilman Alex Padilla, and Rick Miller, CEO of the Inglewood Park Cemetery.

Grace Chapel has been part of the Inglewood Park Cemetery since its opening on Oct. 30, 1907. For over a century, the chapel served as a space for memorial and funeral services for community members.

The chapel first closed in 2013 to undergo renovations and seismic retrofitting. No significant renovations have been made to the chapel since its establishment, therefore, the cemetery initiated this project.

“There was a recognition that there were issues with the seismic condition,” Miller said. “The intention was also to bring it up to standards of this era and customer expectation.”

The renovation process went through an extensive engineering and architectural study. Seismic retrofitting was a principle reason but the cemetery also wanted to expand the capabilities of the chapel and make it more utilitarian than for exclusively funeral services.

Improvements include refurbishment of each of its 16 windows, adding an elevator to make it more accessible, audio-visual equipment and a new kitchen. According to a press release, Grace Chapel will now be available for memorial services and life celebrations such as receptions, weddings, educational and informational seminars and meetings.

By Ashley Orona

Contributing Writer