Charter offers high-speed internet

BOYLE HEIGHTS — In an effort to bridge the digital divide, Charter Communications introduced a new stand-alone low-cost, high-speed broadband service, Spectrum Internet Assist at a special ceremony at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School.

Spectrum Internet Assist offers eligible customers low-cost broadband speeds up to 30 megabytes per second, which meets and even exceeds the Federal Communications Commission’s definition of “high-speed.” Spectrum Internet Assist includes standard features like email boxes, internet security software and a modem at no additional charge.

Spectrum Internet Assist is now available throughout Charter’s legacy service area, and will continue to be rolled out market by market with a goal of covering the remaining Charter footprint by mid-year.

“We’re excited to bring a whole new world of digital access and opportunity to low income families and seniors,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter’s chairman and CEO. “Spectrum Internet Assist is an important next step in providing true high-speed connections to those who would otherwise continue to face a digital inequality in this country.

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, chair of the Assembly’s new Communications and Conveyance Committee, joined Charter and other government representatives in an auditorium filled with students and parents April 7 at Stevenson to commemorate the introduction.

They were also joined by the California Emerging Technology Fund, School2Home and the Hollenbeck Youth Center of Boyle Heights.

“In my new role, I am 100 percent focused on what we as a state can do to bridge the digital divide and ensure that everyone has equal access to technology,” Santiago said. “I am proud to stand with Charter Communications as they launch their new Spectrum Internet Assist program in my district. I applaud their efforts toward helping California progress, and I can’t wait to see what these students and teachers are able to achieve with regular access to the most up-to-date information at their fingertips.”