Carmelita Jeter, a former world-class sprinter and Olympic medalist, was one of four women honored May 21 in this year’s “Women Who Pay it 4Ward” Honors Brunch Series by BMW.

Jeter grew up in Gardena and Compton and has served as a spokesperson for breast cancer, health and fitness, and youth education initiatives. She has worked with the city of Compton and Gardena, the Los Angeles Dodgers, After School Allstars, Teen Cancer America, and was appointed the brand ambassador for “Circle of Promise,” a California initiative by Susan G. Komen.

Jeter received her degree in physical education from Cal State Dominguez Hills and became the first U.S. Olympic trials qualifier the university ever produced.

The BMW Brunch Series was started in 2015 and has since donated over $11,000 to charities that support women.

Dayanah Towner and Daisy Boeckmann from Carson High School, and Kallis Collman from City Honors High in Inglewood, were among 21 students awarded by Nuvision Credit Union’s second annual Think Tank Challenge Essay Scholarship Contest.

Runner-ups Towner and Boeckmann won $1,000 each and Collman won $250 as an honorable mention. Each of the 11 schools received $500 for participating in the contest.

The credit union provided free workshops on consumer credit and financial literacy to students and parents at 12 of its Southern California branches.

Among some of the guest speakers were two Northrop Grumman engineers, a Boeing executive and former National Football League player Ron Brown.

The competition drew in 93 essay entrees from 11 schools, an increase from its first inaugural year in 2016.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.